MAD Square review: This comedy sequel is more déjà vu than hilarious

Kalyan Shankar’s MAD Square is the cinematic equivalent of an inside joke told once too often. Sequels walk a tightrope between fan service and innovation, and MAD Square takes the safer route where it delivers more of the same but without the electric unpredictability that made MAD such a riotous surprise. It’s like a standup comedian’s material has been decoded, and no matter the setup, we know the journey of the joke, and unless you love the style too much, it is hard to enjoy beyond a point.

Director: Kalyan Shankar

Cast: Sangeeth Shobhan, Ram Nitin, Narne Nithiin, Satyam Rajesh, Reba Monica, Muralidhar Goud

MAD thrived on its rhythm—a gag would build up, twist itself into something unexpected, and land in an absurd yet hilarious punchline. For instance, a character says, “The poor guy has been in love for four years and suffered a lot… so what if he suffers one more day?” This brand of unpredictability was its biggest asset. But MAD Square suffers from the paradox of expectation. When a joke constantly subverts into the opposite route, that becomes the new expectation. The sequel’s humour still follows the same blueprint: setup, misdirection, absurd reaction. Only now, the audience is already in on the trick. Instead of doubling down on new variations, MAD Square often feels like a remix of its predecessor, with the same beats, detours, and brand of lunacy, only repackaged in a shinier Goa backdrop. The result? A film that still amuses but doesn’t astonish.

The first MAD worked because it was hilariously relatable. It captured the lunacy of college life with exaggerated but still recognisable situations. This time, the trio DD (Sangeeth Shobhan), Manoj (Ram Nitin), and Ashok (Narne Nithiin) find themselves caught in an implausible mix of crime, mistaken identities, and a mafia chase in Goa. While the first film’s comedy felt like an extension of everyday madness, this sequel leans into heightened cinematic stakes that don’t blend as seamlessly with its brand of humour. The setup requires a greater suspension of disbelief, and the jokes don’t quite do enough to justify it.

Sure, the makers kept asking us not to expect logic in MAD Square, but there’s a difference between illogical fun and disjointed storytelling. The first film’s campus setting gave it a sense of place; this one feels like a comedy troupe air-dropped into a location-jumping action-comedy.

Sangeeth Shobhan, Ram Nitin, and Vishnu Oi still bring their zany energy to the screen. Their chemistry remains infectious, even when the jokes don’t hit as hard. Sangeeth, in particular, has perfected the art of delivering absurdity with a straight face, and Muralidhar Goud as the perpetually exasperated father continues to be a delight (that’s a surprise because he’s been playing a version of the same role in all the films he does). But the novelty of their madness has worn off, and the film doesn’t quite give them enough fresh material to work with.

If there’s one area where MAD Square absolutely delivers, it’s in its soundscape. S Thaman’s background score injects a sense of cinematic grandeur, and Bheems Ceciroleo’s folk-infused songs help maintain the film’s easy-going, chaotic charm. Goa provides a vibrant setting, but visually, the film doesn’t make the most of it. Instead of using the location to create new gags, it mostly serves as a backdrop for more of the same hijinks.

Kalyan Shankar is a director who knows what worked in his first film, and he doesn’t shy away from repeating it. MAD Square carefully retains all the elements that made its predecessor a hit—the introductory build-up for Laddoo (Vishnu Oi), the narrative flashback, the heroism of Ashok (Narne Nithiin), the climax twist, and the inevitable setup for yet another sequel. But this approach is both a strength and a potential pitfall. Audiences will enjoy revisiting the madness, but if the director’s future films don’t evolve beyond this, the formula risks becoming predictable.

MAD Square is like going back to a favourite hangout spot only to realise the charm was in the first-time experience. It’s still fun and engaging, but the thrill of the unexpected is missing. If you walk in anticipating to be surprised, you’ll find yourself predicting every gag. But if you simply sit back and enjoy the nostalgia of MAD’s brand of humour, there’s still plenty of fun to be had.