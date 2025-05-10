Nizhar Kudai Movie Review: A melodramatic assertion of toxic traditionalism

There is a notion that films that profess wholesome family values have their heart in the right place. Nizhar Kudai is the perfect example of how, sometimes, films that vouch for traditional values inadvertently show the regressive foundations of the traditional family system. The film opens with a heartwarming appeal to reduce the number of retirement homes. It is an interesting storytelling choice to make your protagonist spell out the central message of the film at the very first scene instead of the climax, the way Tamil cinema is used to.



Devayani plays Jothi, a caretaker in the retirement home, who is revered and celebrated by the inmates, who, at one point, shower her with flower petals to show their adoration. After being awarded the ‘Best Retirement Home’ in the country, Jothi addresses the media (and the audience) to make a heartfelt appeal to reduce the number of such establishments, and for families not to abandon their elders. As preachy and unsubtle as it might be, the opening sequence, with its melodramatic appeal to save the disintegrating family system, is not the issue. Nizhar Kudai falters when it tries to find the roots of the problem it tries to throw light on, and eventually loses its way by professing questionable solutions.



Niranjan and Lancy are a young couple struggling to raise their daughter while managing their stressful IT jobs. They decide to hire Jothi as a full-time babysitter. The couple is cut off from their parents because they disapproved of their interfaith marriage. Niranjan and Lancy’s household, with their stressful jobs, liberal values, and materialistic inclinations, serves as a microcosm and a haphazard commentary on modern families. The film tries its best not to villainise or caricature Niranjan and Lucy, and largely tries to empathise with their lifestyle, which comes across as a nuanced writing choice. However, as the story culminates and reveals its judgmental tone towards the young couple, we realise that the nuances were just present to make them likeable, aid their supposed redemption at the end, and not to portray the complexities of contemporary marriages.