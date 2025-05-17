Final Destination Bloodlines Movie Review: Newer traumas emerge in this worthy addition to the franchise

Following the screening of Final Destination Bloodlines, I encountered a close call with a lorry on the highway and I told myself, "Phew, that could have become a final destination moment." And that essentially sums up the experience of thousands of millennials and Gen-Z who are still terrified of driving behind vehicles that have objects protruding out. The Grim Reaper has added more pages in the book of mysterious, freaky ways to die in the new sixth instalment of the franchise that serves as both a prequel and a sequel to the original films. Lighting a candle to bring those haunted memories to the surface, directors Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein craft a series of intricately designed death traps that are indulgent, modish and deliver unabashed horror in all its glory.

Cast: Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Rya Kihlstedt, Anna Lore, Brec Bassinger, and Tony Todd

Directors: Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein

Taking a page from Final Destination 2, the latest film connects the past and present with Stefani Reyes (Kaitlyn Santa Juana) experiencing nightmares of an accident from 1968 at a high-rise tower that involved her grandmother Iris Campbell (Brec Bassinger). Desperate to seek answers, Stefani visits her (a now-aged Gabrielle Rose in solitary confinement) only to understand that death has been following every member who was supposed to die on the spectacularly glossy glass dance floor on the opening day of the tower. Fans of Ghost Ship (2002) will agree on getting reminded of a similar gory tragedy unfolding in yet another dance floor. From production and art design to the props department, it is evident how the makers had a blast (quite literally) in building a world where death takes the centrestage.