Green Movie Review: Fear comes alive in this mind-bending thriller
Green(3 / 5)
From the first frame, Green pulls the viewer into a world where the mind is a battlefield. Raaj Vijay begins with a haunting image, a glowing egg half-buried in tangled roots, with lights flickering in a seemingly alive forest. This is not just a story about monsters in the woods; it explores the human mind, examining fear, trauma, and the quiet darkness that controls our thoughts.
Mayanna (Gopal Krishna Deshpande) is a man struggling with paranoid schizophrenia. He is haunted by hallucinations and memories of a childhood monster. His reality is fractured. The forest he navigates is both real and symbolic, reflecting the cycles of fear and illusion that fill his mind. The director turns what could be a complicated, mind-bending psychological story into a clear and intense look at human fragility, resilience, and the internal struggles that often go unheard.
Director: Raaj Vijay
Cast: Gopal Krishna Deshpande, Balaji Manohar, Dimpy Fadhya, RJ Vikki, Viswanth Mandalika, Shiv Manju, and Girish MN
As the story unfolds, the inner monster tightens its grip, pushing Mayanna into confusion, fear, and isolation. The horror is never just outside; it mirrors the mind. Every rustle of leaves, flicker of light, and faint whistle pulses with the human psyche, turning the forest into a living presence. The “rotten seeds” of trauma lie beneath the surface, invisible yet shaping every choice and thought until they erupt into full-blown terror.
Visually, Green is meticulous. Cinematographer Madhusudhan K frames the forest with precision, making every shadow meaningful. Dolls hang from branches, bodies lie buried with ritualistic care, and light filters through the foliage with purpose. The sound design raises the tension from the snap of twigs to distant whispers, immersing viewers in the protagonist’s paranoia. Every technical detail ensures that each element serves the story of human fear rather than merely creating spectacle.
The performances are equally attentive. Gopal Krishna Deshpande grounds the film with restrained intensity, expressing fear, control, and silent torment. Balaji Manohar portrays authority convincingly, while Vikki as Rajeeva is frightening yet subtly vulnerable, embodying obsession. Savitri, played by Dimple Fadhya, is the soul who roots the monster in Mayanna’s mind. Vishwanath Mandalika, Shiv Manju, and Girish MN lend support. Even the masked figure, part ritual and part horror, carries symbolic weight in every movement.
Green does not offer easy resolutions. The tension arises not from jump scares but from the constant questioning of perception and reality. Courage is measured not by the absence of fear but by the choice to face it despite overwhelming odds. By the second half, the “rotten seeds” planted earlier begin to grow, revealing cycles of trauma, survival, and reflection. The forest, the mind, and the inner monster are interconnected, showing how unspoken fears shape our choices and relationships.
Raaj Vijay as a writer has come up with a seemingly simple question, but the direction appears complicated, and poses deep questions: which fears are imposed by the world and which come from within? Which shadows can we confront and which consume us if ignored? The terror in Green lingers not just in the forest but in the hidden corners of the mind and the thoughts we avoid.
Green is a unique psychological thriller, gripping, unsettling, and introspective. It is intelligent and crafted for everyone willing to engage with its depth. Its horror is symbolic, its scares internal, and its impact lasting. Precise direction combined with performances rich in metaphor and subtlety makes this film a meditation on fear, trauma, and the resilience of the human spirit. Green does not just depict monsters; it encourages us to look within.