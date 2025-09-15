Guri Movie Review: Honest intentions, lost in translation

Kannada cinema has occasionally paused its mainstream diversions to reflect on one of the state’s most pressing realities—the decline of government schools. Rishab Shetty’s Sa Hi Pra Shaale Kasaragodu (2018) is one example that examined the politics of language and the vulnerability of children stuck in the crossfire. Interestingly, the title Guri itself carries cinematic history; it was once the name of a Dr Rajkumar film. Now, director Selvam Mathappan, who is also the cinematographer, reuses the name to tell a different story, one rooted in a rural classroom. Drawing inspiration from the true incident of a school reopening in Kuppalli near Kolar, the film situates itself in the soil of Theralli Hill and dares to ask: what happens to a village when its school is left to fade away?