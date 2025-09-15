Middle Class Ramayana Movie Review: A missed beat in the middle-class melody

Krishna (Vinu Gowda), a gym trainer nursing childhood trauma and present-day insecurities. His dream of opening a gym could have been the emotional anchor of the film. Instead, it gets buried under subplots and uneven writing. On one hand, you can see the intent: Krishna is meant to embody the frustrations of an ordinary man struggling to rise. On the other, his choices, especially the romantic ones, come across more shallow than layered, leaving viewers wondering if the writing undercut the very character it set out to build.