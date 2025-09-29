Kunte Bille Movie Review: Romance and suspense on a rural grid

Siddegowda’s Kunte Bille, which means "hopscotch," is a rural suspense thriller that weaves together romance, mystery, and social critique. The film portrays love challenged by strict societal norms. It tells a story where affection conflicts with caste and destiny. While it strives to blend rural romance and thriller, the execution is uneven, much like the game it references, where one misstep can lead to a fall.