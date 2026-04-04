The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Review: Aims for the stars, but stumbles a bit

One does not have to treat children as naive people in order to teach them some values. That is where The Super Mario Galaxy Movie stumbles. The film opens with Princess Rosalina (Brie Larson), the mother of the Lumas, reciting the story of Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy). The Lumas play a key part in the conflict between Rosalina and the Koopas. In trying to make us root for the Lumas, they are portrayed as the cutest beings ever. While we are able to understand the intention, we are not able to sympathise with them. The woes also continue with Yoshi (Donald Glover), the newest addition to the gang of the Mario brothers, who merely serves as a convenient plot device. While Peach is involved in the rescue of Rosalina, Mario (Chris Pratt) and Luigi (Charlie Day) conveniently discover Yoshi, who is a comic relief when a break from tension is needed. He is a saviour, when saving is needed. He is all powerful during conflicts. But what are his motives? Why should we care for him? These questions linger on throughout.