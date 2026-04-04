The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Review: Aims for the stars, but stumbles a bit

When writing a story based on some of the most recognisable characters from the world of video games, creators are burdened with the pressure of having to take measured steps in order to balance original storytelling with fan appeasement. Another measure that is added is when you have to reintroduce the world, for the sequel. When limitation after limitation is added in creating a film, where does the substance find its place? The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has the familiarity, the nostalgia, and the setting that will pull entire families into theatres. But is that enough?
Director: Michael Jelenic, Aaron Horvath
Cast: Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Benny Safdie, Brie Larson
One does not have to treat children as naive people in order to teach them some values. That is where The Super Mario Galaxy Movie stumbles. The film opens with Princess Rosalina (Brie Larson), the mother of the Lumas, reciting the story of Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy). The Lumas play a key part in the conflict between Rosalina and the Koopas. In trying to make us root for the Lumas, they are portrayed as the cutest beings ever. While we are able to understand the intention, we are not able to sympathise with them. The woes also continue with Yoshi (Donald Glover), the newest addition to the gang of the Mario brothers, who merely serves as a convenient plot device. While Peach is involved in the rescue of Rosalina, Mario (Chris Pratt) and Luigi (Charlie Day) conveniently discover Yoshi, who is a comic relief when a break from tension is needed. He is a saviour, when saving is needed. He is all powerful during conflicts. But what are his motives? Why should we care for him? These questions linger on throughout.
The use of such a star studded voice cast, except for a select few, adds nothing to the film. Glen Powell is able to bring his Top Gun gravitas to the role of the pilot, Star Fox. Even if the character has a limited screen time, Powell is able to make a worthy impact on the audience. Jack Black and Benny Safdie as Bowser and Bowser Jr continue to blossom in their roles.
But the film is never devoid of its popcorn fun moments. In trying to pay homage to the games, the film has some sequences which lands well. While Peach and Toad (Keegan-Michael Key) reach the Gateway Galaxy to get to Rosalina, there is an extended chase scene, through an underground casino and a boss fight with Wart and his minions. While at the risk of being tacky, those sequences work well, with the sliding platforms and the gravity-defying setting all leading to some engaging moments. The film also does not hold back on the shock value. Thankfully, at certain parts of the film, the humour also works well for the film. For example, Yoshi (who is devoid of dialogues to a point where it reminds you of Groot) has to recount his journey from the real world to the Mushroom Kingdom, and we are given a montage with thrills and turns that reminds you of Charlie Chaplin’s capers.
The world of Mario and Luigi is a beautiful watch on the silver screen. A plethora of colours from every part of the spectrum is splashed on every scene, without being overwhelming for the audience. The creators have also used animation to the fullest extent, opting for impossible but easy to follow camera moves, instead of snappy edits. Despite everything else, the film, just like the game, has a lot for the children to enjoy, and for the slightly older ones, who are still kids at heart... Mario will always be special.