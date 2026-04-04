Aparichithe Movie Review: A stranger to its own story

Aparichithe Movie Review:
Aparichithe means 'the stranger' or 'the unknown.' The title fits, but not in the way the film likely intended. The strong, unsettling idea at the centre is the disappearance of girl children. This theme doesn’t require layers of invention. It needs clarity, conviction, and control. For a brief moment, the film seems to recognise that.
Set in a nearly abandoned rural school, the story follows Geetha (Geethapriya), a teacher who leaves her comfortable life to try to keep the school alive. Students don’t show up. Families don’t care. Education feels like background noise.
Then comes the question that should have driven the film: Where are the girls? Not just in the classroom but in the village and surrounding areas. It feels as if they have been erased. This is where the film should have tightened its focus and dug deeper. Instead, it goes round and round. Scenes come and go, characters enter and exit, conversations happen, but nothing really builds. It feels like the film is constantly starting but never moving forward. There’s a school track here, a broken relationship there, a doctor with a couple of staff, a missing pregnant woman, and it all hints at a larger network. Everything is touched upon, but nothing is held onto.
At some point, you stop waiting for it to come together. There is also a noticeable gap between what happens on screen and what the film requires. Except for Srinath, who brings a certain old-school charm, and Rohith Srinath's Rajesh, along with Rj Nikitha, who plays Deepa, most performances feel unrefined. There’s a difference between being natural and being cinematic. Here, it often feels like people are just being themselves in front of the camera, without shape or rhythm.
The unfamiliarity of the director, Vishwanath Gopalkrishna, and the actors does not translate into freshness. It feels underprepared. The film seems to exist because a few people wanted to see themselves on screen, rather than because the story needed to be told.
Relationships also feel unsettled. For example, Geetha and her brother Rajesh have a sibling dynamic that feels off and occasionally distracts because it is tonally mismatched.
Dr Srinath, Geetha Priya, Rohith Srinath, RJ Nikitha, and Sindhu Loknath
Director: Vishwanath Gopalakrishna
The film tries to build an atmosphere with forest stretches and silences, hinting that something is lurking. However, the background score does not trust these moments. It becomes loud and jarring. Instead of drawing you in, it pushes you away.
By the time the core reveal comes up, it doesn't register enough because the film has not earned that moment. The final stretch, involving multiple characters, including Srinath and Padma (Sindhu Loknath), trying to expose the truth, feels rushed, as if the film suddenly remembers it needs to conclude.
Coming back to the title, Aparichithe... It feels more like the film is a stranger to its understanding of storytelling. There is a serious subject here, but the film keeps circling it, never stepping into it.
What remains is not anger but disappointment. It feels like something important was within reach, but it was never truly grasped.