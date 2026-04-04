Aparichithe Movie Review: A stranger to its own story

Then comes the question that should have driven the film: Where are the girls? Not just in the classroom but in the village and surrounding areas. It feels as if they have been erased. This is where the film should have tightened its focus and dug deeper. Instead, it goes round and round. Scenes come and go, characters enter and exit, conversations happen, but nothing really builds. It feels like the film is constantly starting but never moving forward. There’s a school track here, a broken relationship there, a doctor with a couple of staff, a missing pregnant woman, and it all hints at a larger network. Everything is touched upon, but nothing is held onto.