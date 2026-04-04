Kaalidas 2 Movie Review: All the intricacies to cover up for a hollow core

Kaalidas 2 begins as a missing child case. Inspector Kaalidas (Bharath), along with a fresh-off-the-academy IPS officer played by Bhavani Sre, investigates the residents of an apartment complex. Steve (Ajay Karthi) is the prime suspect, but the story then slowly spirals into a complex web of plot threads, incorporating several other elements. Director Sri Senthil understands that, for the twists to work, the red herrings need to be convincing. This is ultimately both the strength and weakness of the film. In an effort to make us suspicious of a character, the film goes above and beyond, using suggestive music and other filmmaking techniques. So, when the truth is ultimately revealed, instead of feeling surprised, we just feel like we were lied to. Bhavani Sre’s character shows immense potential, but instead of playing her as a maverick officer fed up with the system, what we get is a perpetually annoyed try-hard who is difficult to work with. Ajay Karthi plays Steve as a one-note character; the film could have benefited tremendously if we could have empathised with Steve. Bharath, despite his efforts, is treated with indifference by the writing. Even though he has the most screen time, Kaalidas struggles to anchor the story as an effective protagonist; he has no interesting dialogue or likeable personality traits and is merely a passive observer swept up in the events of the story. Refreshingly, the dialogue writing does something most recent Tamil films fail to do. Kaalidas 2 makes sure characters talk like real people: without artificial pauses, unusual intonations, or spewing blatant exposition. The film’s extreme preoccupation with twists reaches a breaking point. Packing a twist a minute in the last hour, everything feels rushed, and without the required focus, it feels like cartoon burglars tripping over each other.