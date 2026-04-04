Leader Movie Review: A campy actioner that repackages its starry-eyed hero

That is why, despite the random and unnecessary detours, Leader gets its basics right. A father is searching for his daughter. He is portrayed as a mean killing machine with a past. And yet, Durai Senthilkumar doesn’t give him any outlandish stunt sequences. He delivers on the scene elevations, and that keeps us deeply engaged with the narrative, even as the mind is either figuring out which trolls to make or which jokes to write. But unlike Legend, you don’t have time for any of this in Leader. There is a clock ticking, and the writing drives home this urgency. Despite the narrative transcending timelines and continents, Leader never allows you time to put on your logic-tinted glasses. Instead, it asks you to recall films like Leo, Jailer, Vikram, and Vivegam, and juxtapose Saravanan with them. However, despite the premise being the stuff of superstardom dreams, the film never oversells its ambition and hardly deviates from the rather straightforward narrative. Of course, there are the Baasha and Theri templates, too, especially the interval banger that reveals the past of a surly but sweet father. But this assemblage of many films is still entertaining simply because Durai Senthilkumar handles it with campy gloves. When Leader suddenly talks about the demolition of an entire port, or a group of assassins who watch the watchdogs of the country, and even stitches together an extended action sequence inside a Vande Bharat train, the film never stops to explain or wait for you to buy into the logic.