Naanu Karunakara Movie Review: An evocative blend of small dreams and costly emotions

The film taps into something deeply human: for many middle-class parents, love often shows through what they can’t afford. It presents a quietly unsettling idea. By the time parents finally save enough to buy a child’s wish, has the child already outgrown it? The film explores this discomfort but stops short of fully addressing it. Karunakara’s journey becomes less about purchasing a toy and more about proving something to himself. He avoids shortcuts and wants to earn enough to buy the car. Even when he tries alternatives, like having a wooden version made, it fails to meet the child’s expectations. The gap between what he intends to do and reality widens. The film stays with this idea but circles it rather than deepening it.



There’s also a subtle examination of ambition. The film strips away the glamour of becoming a director and shows the price: instability, delayed responsibilities, and the risk of drifting away from family. It asks whether a dream can coexist with duty and sincerity, without making it dramatic. It’s a strong question, even if the film hesitates to explore it further. The bond between father and son stands out. The child sees a hero. The father sees his flaws. A silent understanding grows in between. The film builds through moments replete with conversations, compromise, and hesitation. Even the wife’s frustration stems from exhaustion, not anger, though conflicts that could have been more intense often get resolved too easily.