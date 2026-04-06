Premi Movie Review: Unfocused and emotionally distant

Pradeep Varma, who has built his name as a composer, turns director with Premi. When someone rooted in music takes up storytelling, you expect a sense of flow, a grip over mood. That assurance is missing here. The film drifts. It doesn’t settle into a tone, and it rarely feels in control of its own pace.
Director: Pradeep Varma
Cast: Adwik, Saatvika Rao, Shobitha, and Pradeep Varma
The story begins with a childhood marriage, done without thought, almost like a ritual that means little at the time. But it stays. Years later, Premkumar (Advik Siddalingaiah) grows up unable to move past it. He turns away from a relationship in the present, held back by something he does not fully understand himself. What starts as hesitation becomes a search. He goes looking for answers tied to a past that refuses to fade. The idea has weight. It needed a steady hand. Instead, the film stretches itself thin. The first half moves slowly, but not with purpose. Scenes go on longer than they should and the same emotions are repeated without adding anything new. The writing does not build tension or curiosity; it simply stays where it is.
Advik shows intent, but there is visible hesitation in his performance. He seems to know what the character is going through, but that does not come through clearly on screen. Saatvika Rao, who plays Priya/ Madhumati has a calm presence, but the role feels underwritten. She reacts more than she drives the story, and at any given point her body language looks tiresome and lethargic. Shobitha’s part as Tina exists to support the track, without leaving a mark. Even the glamorous special song adds nothing to the film and only breaks what little focus it has.
Pradeep Varma casts himself as Vara, a key presence in the narrative. He pushes the character strongly, but the performance feels loud in places. It needed restraint. The impact gets diluted when every emotion is pushed to the surface.
The film improves slightly in the latter portions. There is some movement in the story, and a few developments try to bring things together. But this shift comes late. By then, the film has already lost its grip.
The music works in parts, but the background score does not add much to the scenes. The visuals remain plain. Nothing stands out. Editing becomes a major issue, and overall, the film needed to be shorter, tighter, and more to the point, without being repetitive.
There are also symbolic touches, like the use of Dasara dolls, which feels forced. They don’t blend into the story, and stand out for the wrong reasons.
Premi, a film about finding love, stays on the surface. It keeps repeating the same idea without building on it, and that is where it loses its hold. What could have been moving ends up feeling distant.