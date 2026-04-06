Premi Movie Review: Unfocused and emotionally distant

The story begins with a childhood marriage, done without thought, almost like a ritual that means little at the time. But it stays. Years later, Premkumar (Advik Siddalingaiah) grows up unable to move past it. He turns away from a relationship in the present, held back by something he does not fully understand himself. What starts as hesitation becomes a search. He goes looking for answers tied to a past that refuses to fade. The idea has weight. It needed a steady hand. Instead, the film stretches itself thin. The first half moves slowly, but not with purpose. Scenes go on longer than they should and the same emotions are repeated without adding anything new. The writing does not build tension or curiosity; it simply stays where it is.