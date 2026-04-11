Calendar Movie Review: A half-decent thriller with an important message

What if the most dismissed biological cycle in a woman’s life could tilt the balance between reason and ruin? This question carries weight, but Calendar holds it back, almost unsure how to bring it up until the very end. When it finally comes into focus, the film finds clarity. It asks us to rethink how casually the before-and-after of menstrual cycles are treated, and how the emotional shifts around them can influence behavior and consequences in serious ways. It is a strong idea with room for depth, but the film does not stay with it long enough.