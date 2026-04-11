Peter Movie Review: Slow burn of friendship, fracture, and consequence

There are many reasons to like a film. In Peter's case, it begins with the sound design by Ravi Hiremath. The film makes it clear that you do not just watch it unfold. Your attention shifts to what you hear. Sound is not there to fill space. It drives the film’s movement. Silence stretches longer than expected, and background sounds keep you slightly on edge. The Chande music, in particular, does not fade easily. It keeps returning, pulling you back to moments the film does not want you to forget.