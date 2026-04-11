Peter Movie Review: Slow burn of friendship, fracture, and consequence

Peter Movie Review:
There are many reasons to like a film. In Peter's case, it begins with the sound design by Ravi Hiremath. The film makes it clear that you do not just watch it unfold. Your attention shifts to what you hear. Sound is not there to fill space. It drives the film’s movement. Silence stretches longer than expected, and background sounds keep you slightly on edge. The Chande music, in particular, does not fade easily. It keeps returning, pulling you back to moments the film does not want you to forget.
Director: Sukesh Shetty
Cast: Rajesh Dhruva, Janvi Rayala, Raviksha Shetty, Ram Nadagouda, Prathima Nayak, Raghu Pandeshwar, and Rakshit Doddera
Secondly, the backdrop of Madikeri and Bhagamandala is not presented as a postcard, but feels inhabited. The atmosphere is not decorative. It presses in on people and spaces. Roads feel like they have seen too much. Houses seem to hold on to things unsaid. You are not observing this place from a distance. Gurupasad Narnad’s cinematography works in tandem with this approach.
Sukesh Shetty’s story follows Peter (Rajesh Dhruva), who returns to his village after a while. As he reconnects with people and places from his past, fragments of who he once was begin to surface, never all at once. Through its non-linear narration, which goes back and forth, the film reveals just enough while withholding the rest, allowing you to piece things together.
Peter is not framed as a hero, nor as a puzzle to be solved. A bike, a house, a photograph, these are not just objects. They feel like pieces left behind, waiting to be picked up again. The past slips in quietly and refuses to leave. There is love here, but it does not come in sweeping gestures. Meera (Raviksha Shetty) enters gently, almost hesitantly, softening Peter’s world for brief moments. Their connection carries warmth, but also a sense that it exists on borrowed time.
Shambu (Ram Nadagoud) brings familiarity, the ease of someone who has always been around. Yet, there is something unspoken, something altered by time. Sharath Chandra, also known as Battani, introduces a different energy. His presence creates friction in spaces that once felt settled, becoming one of the reasons Peter’s life takes a turn.
And we have Radha (Janvi Rayala), a PT teacher who moves in to be Peter's neighbour, with her son. She exists on the edges but adds a quiet unease, as if she knows more than she lets on, or sees more than we do.
What stays with you is not just Peter, but the question that follows him. How well do we really know the people we trust?
Inside Peter’s home, the emotional weight takes a different form. A mother (Prathima Nayak), unable to move past her grief over her elder son David (GB Bharath), and the lingering presence of Jessy, someone we seem to encounter in fragments within the household, holds on as if letting go is not an option. A father, Joseph (Radhakrishna Kumble), moves between prayer and escape, between faith and quiet surrender. They exist within Peter’s world, yet almost on a parallel track. Their restraint makes their pain harder to ignore.
Director Sukesh Shetty allows moments to stretch. He does not rush to explain or resolve. The film shifts between timelines and tones, sometimes smoothly, sometimes with visible breaks, but ultimately arrives at a place of justified revenge. There are portions where the flow feels uneven, yet that unevenness reflects Peter’s state of mind. Ritvik Muralidhar’s music is another highlight, not just in the songs but in how it threads through the film.
Rajesh Dhruva brings a controlled presence to Peter. You can sense the shift between who he was and who he is now without it being overstated. It is a performance built on restraint. Prathima Nayak adds strength as the mother, grounding the emotional core. Janvi Rayala as Radha brings a quiet intensity, while Ram Nadagoud, Radhakrishna Kumble, and Raviksha Shetty fit seamlessly into the film’s world without drawing unnecessary attention.
Peter has its rough edges. The screenplay could have been sharper. Some stretches feel longer than needed, and certain transitions feel abrupt. But even with these flaws, the film retains its identity. By the time it reaches its final stretch, Peter does not feel like it is trying to neatly wrap things up. It feels like it is arriving somewhere, almost reluctantly.
And when you walk out, if the scenes, the characters, the love, and the pain stay with you, it is because of the sound and the echo of the Chande music.