TN 2026 Movie Review: A shallow satire that conflates trends with truth

Sathyaraj and director-actor Manivannan set the gold standard for political satire with their Amaithipadai. In many ways, TN 2026 borrows the premise by having Natty and Thambi Ramaiah reprise the roles made iconic by Sathyaraj and Manivannan, respectively. The film dedicates the entire first half to elevating Gulkand Kumar, a random North Indian guy with Tamil roots, who gradually becomes the State’s demi-god. Through these scenes, Thambi Ramaiah, who wrote the film, highlights how society’s erosion accelerated as it began idolising the wrong kinds of on-screen heroes. This was one of the better parts of the film because it blurs the line between reel and real and lays bare the impact of cinema on the psyche of its largely naive audience. It also showcases his love for his matinee idol, MGR, who was known to never put a wrong step in his films. In a couple of scenes where Gulkand Kumar has to choose between his allegiance to his industry godfather and his own superstardom, Natty is a lot of fun. But the scenes before and after this changeover are supremely flat and obnoxiously loud. While it plays right up Thambi Ramaiah’s alley, it reiterates that he is an actor who needs to be reined in by a filmmaker, and in the absence of such a voice, he doesn’t know where to stop. And using every woman in the film as an afterthought or an archetype does no good either.