Pallichattambi Movie Review: When ambition and scale blur the emotional core

Pallichattambi is anything but small in scale. Director Dijo Jose Antony mounts the film on a grand canvas, introducing fictional regions like Kaaniyar, Kunnumpuram, and Thariyottumala. Even if you miss the opening title cards, which are supposed to give an idea of the geography, no worries, because the characters keep talking about this landscape. This is a recurring issue with Dijo's films. There's a lot of talking, or say, excessive exposition. We already saw that in Queen (Salim Kumar's cameo in the climax) and Jana Gana Mana (almost the entire second half ft. Prithviraj Sukumaran).



Dijo’s narratives often lean heavily on dialogue, and Pallichattambi continues that pattern. Characters frequently deliver long-winded monologues. First, we have Vijayaraghavan as a local priest who goes on endlessly about the threat of communism and how the movement signals the end of the Church. Then there's Siddique delivering lengthy monologues, patiently describing the meticulous conspiracy behind the Vimochana Samaram, the players involved, their motives, and the overall plan of action. Such simplified, spoon-fed writing robs the audience of the joy of finding such a dense film on their own. Imagine going to a restaurant and ordering their signature dish only for the chef to eat it for you and explain not only the ingredients and method of cooking, but also how each bite feels.



The bigger problem here is that the film also bites off more than it can chew. It attempts to juggle too many elements but fails to flesh them out adequately. The antagonist, introduced with intrigue, remains frustratingly underdeveloped. Instead of offering depth, the film relies on superficial gimmicks and the superstar actor’s aura to create impact, ultimately leaving the character hollow. Or is it left for a sequel that this story doesn’t really demand?



At a time when cinema is increasingly scrutinised for political messaging, Pallichattambi seems overly cautious about taking a firm stance. Yet, moments like the ‘Puthupally leader’ scene feel deliberately inserted, possibly to balance perceptions that it’s a pro-Left film. Despite this, the film upholds progressive ideals, particularly its call to break caste and community barriers in collective resistance. This culminates in an almost Avatar-like climax in which villagers unite against a heavily armed force. While visually ambitious, with stylised camerawork and extensive CG, it feels like the emphasis on spectacle dilutes the emotional core of the story.

