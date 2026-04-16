Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil Movie Review: Kunchacko Boban excels in a film that gets lost in its own ideas

Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil reunites Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval and Kunchacko Boban after Nna Thaan Case Kodu, and you can sense the film reaching for that familiar blend of quirk and social observation. This time, though, the grip is looser. Set in Wayanad, the story revolves around Sethu (Kunchacko Boban), a government health worker whose life revolves almost entirely around caring for his paralysed elder brother Madhu (Dileesh Pothan). Their relationship carries both warmth and strain. Madhu refuses to accept the death of his relative Markose, and to keep him stable, Sethu often steps into Markose’s shoes, performing a version of him inside the house. It is an arrangement that is oddly amusing and quietly quirky.
Director: Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval
Cast: Kunchacko Boban, Dileesh Pothan, Sajin Gopu, Chidambaram, Sharanya Ramachandran, Jaffer Idukki
Markose’s absence hangs heavily over the household, not just as grief. His son Armiyas (Chidambaram), now a police officer, carries that unresolved weight in a different way. He is part of a team tracking Maoist activity in the forests, and his relationship with Madhu is strained. It is shaped by resentment and old wounds that have not healed. Into this already tense equation enters Rajendraprasad (Sajin Gopu), a wounded and armed stranger who arrives at Sethu’s home under desperate circumstances. His presence shifts the film’s rhythm. For Sethu, he is a threat. For Madhu, he becomes something else entirely, feeding into the illusion that Markose is still around.
Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil touches on ideas about truth and how it can shatter the very illusions that keep people going. It looks at how easily someone can be trapped by circumstance, by simply being at the wrong place at the wrong time. These are strong, interesting threads, and you can clearly see what Ratheesh is aiming for, especially if you think of how assuredly he handled similar tonal shifts in Android Kunjappan Version 5.25 and Nna Thaan Case Kodu. But here in Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil, it all feels scattered. The humour comes in patches and does not always land. The emotional portions, too, are inconsistent. Some scenes, especially those centred on the brothers, carry a raw, earnest quality in the writing. Others feel like they are reaching for something that never quite arrives. The film keeps moving between tones without fully settling into any of them.
Kunchacko Boban is easily Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil’s strongest pillar. As Sethu, he holds everything together even when the writing wobbles. There is a quiet frustration in his performance, a sense of someone constantly holding things in until they begin to spill over. The way he shifts between being himself and roleplaying Markose for Madhu is handled with real control. Dileesh Pothan complements him well. His Madhu is not reduced to just vulnerability. There is an attitude, even flashes of stubbornness, which makes the character feel layered rather than purely tragic. Rajendraprasad, the stranger at the centre of the unfolding tension, is written as someone who carries a sense of mystery but also an unexpectedly fun side. Sajin Gopu plays him with a certain looseness that works in the film’s favour.
Armiyas is central to the film’s larger conflict, both as the police officer leading the Maoist search and as someone personally tied to Sethu’s family, carrying unresolved anger of his own. It is a role that needs a certain intensity. But the film’s most glaring issue is the casting of Chidambaram in the part. It is hard not to see it as a misstep. Scene after scene calls for menace, yet his performance remains oddly static, with very little variation in expression.
Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil’s first hour is actually quite engaging, but after a point, it starts to lose its way. In the second hour, the narrative circles back and revisits the same beats without making significant progress. Visually, though, it holds steady. Arjun Sethu captures both the interiors and the Wayanad landscape with a lived-in texture that fits the mood quite well. In the end, it feels like a film that had all the right ingredients but could not quite bring them together. There are glimpses of something sharper and affecting, but they remain just that, glimpses…