Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil Movie Review: Kunchacko Boban excels in a film that gets lost in its own ideas

Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil touches on ideas about truth and how it can shatter the very illusions that keep people going. It looks at how easily someone can be trapped by circumstance, by simply being at the wrong place at the wrong time. These are strong, interesting threads, and you can clearly see what Ratheesh is aiming for, especially if you think of how assuredly he handled similar tonal shifts in Android Kunjappan Version 5.25 and Nna Thaan Case Kodu. But here in Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil, it all feels scattered. The humour comes in patches and does not always land. The emotional portions, too, are inconsistent. Some scenes, especially those centred on the brothers, carry a raw, earnest quality in the writing. Others feel like they are reaching for something that never quite arrives. The film keeps moving between tones without fully settling into any of them.