Bhooth Bangla Movie Review: Akshay Kumar bends over backwards in Priyadarshan’s dated comedy

It’s not merely a throwaway detail that Bhooth Bangla shares a title with the 1965 Mehmood-starrer which is widely credited to be the country’s first Hindi horror-comedy. Priyadarshan, the director of the 2026 film, solidly introduced the genre and unintentionally paved the way for its “universification” back in 2007 with Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Some gags from it might not have aged well but the film had an exemplary balance of horror and humour. It gave you equal chills and chuckles. Bhooth Bangla starts with the same promise. For fans of Priyadarshan’s brand of comedy with Akshay Kumar at the helm and Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and the late Asrani in the mix, Bhooth Bangla seems like a nostalgia treat. It sets up patiently, with mood building and conversational humour (thankfully sans any irritating laugh jingles in the background) but soon starts testing your patience. The punchlines come too late, too weak and the film often feels bloated, struggling to make you burst into laughter.