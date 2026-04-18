Kendada Seragu Movie Review: A strong premise lost in translation

Kendada Seragu Movie Review:
Not every book translates into a good film. We can absorb the details and spend time with a book, but a film needs a different flow. What you show, what you hold back, and how it moves ahead becomes important. With Kendada Seragu, author-director Rocky Somli brings to life his own novel on the screen. The intention is honest, and the subject is handled with care, but the shift from page to screen doesn’t always come through smoothly.
Bhoomika Shetty, Malashree, Harish Arasu, Prathima Thakur, Shobitha M, Sindhu Loknath, and Yash Shetty
Director: Rocky Somli
Kendada Seragu looks at women pushed to the edges, whose lives are shaped more by circumstance than by choice. The film opens on a strong note: a police officer stepping into a sex worker’s house. There’s firmness in the way she walks in, with no hesitation. This is Pavitra, played by Malashree, in a role that remains key to the story. Bhoomi Shetty, who plays the younger version of Pavitra, becomes the thread that holds the film together, though the path that brings her here is layered and uneven.
The film settles again when it returns to Pavitra. She chooses not to repeat her mother’s life, steps away, and rebuilds herself. Strength comes from memory, belief, and a quiet stubbornness. It also shows that not all men exploit; some stand by, support, and push women forward. The wrestling portions work more as a sign of that inner fight. Her journey into becoming an IPS officer comes through, even if some parts move too quickly.
Towards the end, Deepa (Sindhu Lokanath) brings the story full circle. It gives more weight to Pavitra’s role, someone who now stands for others caught in similar traps. A few lines and moments linger, carrying that mix of pain and quiet strength.
Music stays in the background, supporting the mood and, at times, easing the jumps between scenes. The performances work well. Malashree, though seen briefly, inspires you, and the journey is shaped through Bhoomi Shetty’s portions. Shobitha fits her part well, even if a few moments feel exaggerated. Prathima holds her space in the parallel track.
The film, however, finds it hard to stay together. The movement between stories feels sudden, and parts come across as separate pieces rather than flowing as one. A lot is being said, and not all of it gets the space it needs.
Still, Kendada Seragu stays with you for what it chooses to look at. It turns towards lives that are often spoken about in hushed tones, or not at all. There is no loud resolution here, just women moving through what they are dealt, finding ways to stand even when the ground keeps shifting. It leans more towards understanding how some are pushed into corners and, despite that, don’t give in.