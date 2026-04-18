Kendada Seragu Movie Review: A strong premise lost in translation

The film settles again when it returns to Pavitra. She chooses not to repeat her mother’s life, steps away, and rebuilds herself. Strength comes from memory, belief, and a quiet stubbornness. It also shows that not all men exploit; some stand by, support, and push women forward. The wrestling portions work more as a sign of that inner fight. Her journey into becoming an IPS officer comes through, even if some parts move too quickly.



Towards the end, Deepa (Sindhu Lokanath) brings the story full circle. It gives more weight to Pavitra’s role, someone who now stands for others caught in similar traps. A few lines and moments linger, carrying that mix of pain and quiet strength.