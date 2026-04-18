Mr X Movie Review: A campy, confident, but chaotic espionage thriller

One can’t crucify Mr X, a spy thriller, which was made for a post-Pathan world, because it now has to find its footing in the post-Dhurandhar era. This is a film where we meet the hero for the first time underwater, and when he comes back up to the shore, the focus isn’t on his breathing skills, but on the audience gasping for breath, looking at his well-chiseled body. This is not a Bond film with Daniel Craig, but one with Pierce Brosnan, where you didn’t question how he could fly around the world, romance women, dodge bullets and bombs, not have a hair out of place, and still save the day. Mr X has a global syndicate, which has recruited RAW agents to do their bidding, that includes murdering their own, honey trapping bigwigs, and faking their own deaths like it is just another Monday. It was also very smart of Manu to bring in a cheeky reference to Mission Impossible, and not just use it as a hat-tip, but also as an interesting plot device.