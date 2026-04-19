Papam Pratap Movie Review: A good idea let down by weak execution

The film is set in the late 1990s in a village near the Godavari region. Pratap (Thiruveer) falls in love with Bujjamma (Payal Radhakrishna) during their school days. Though Pratap’s father (Ajay Ghosh) initially opposes their marriage, he eventually agrees due to Pratap’s mother (Raasi). However, within three days of the wedding, Bujjamma leaves Pratap and approaches the village panchayat, claiming that something is wrong with him. While everyone begins to doubt Pratap, she refuses to reveal the actual issue, saying he must discover and correct it himself before she returns. What exactly is Pratap’s problem, what happens during his sleep, and how he resolves it forms the crux of the story.