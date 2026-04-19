Thimmarajupalli TV Movie Review: A nostalgic trip to simpler times

Several actors like Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, Ravi Teja and few others have turned producers to encourage new talent. Following the same path, Kiran Abbavaram launched his production house, KA Productions, with the aim of supporting fresh talent. His first project, Thimmarajupalli TV, introduces nearly 50 newcomers, along with debutant director V Muniraju.
In today’s world, where everything is accessible on smartphones with a single click, it’s easy to forget a time when owning a television was a status symbol — especially in rural areas. Back then, an entire village would gather at one house to watch TV. As the title suggests, Thimmarajupalli TV is rooted in this concept. Director Muniraju draws inspiration from incidents from his childhood to craft this story.
Director: V Muniraju
Cast: Sai Tej, Veda Jalandhar, Pradeep Kotte, Swathi Kalimireddy, Amma Ramesh, Madhavi Prasad, Teja Vihan, Satyanarayana, Ganesh, Anshuman, and others
The story is set in the 1990s in a village named Thimmarajupalli. Satish (Sai Tej) and Sarada (Veda Jalandhar) are in love. During the Shivaratri festival, the villagers rent a television to watch films together. Rajappa (Pradeep Kotte), wanting to assert his status, buys a TV and installs it in his house after marrying Ellamma (Swathi Kalimireddy). Soon, his house becomes the hub for the entire village, with people gathering daily to watch TV shows and movies.
However, things take a turn when the TV suddenly goes missing. The village elders suspect Satish and accuse him of theft. Determined to prove his innocence, Satish promises to find the real culprit within two weeks. What follows is his quest to uncover the truth, and whether he succeeds in clearing his name and marries Sarada forms the crux of the story.
Muniraju comes up with a simple yet effective concept that takes the audience back to a time when a TV symbolised pride and social standing. Despite being a debutant, he shows clarity in storytelling and handles his large cast with confidence. The first half primarily establishes the village setting, its people, and their dynamics, along with the sense of community during festivals.
The narrative gains momentum once the TV is installed in Rajappa’s house. As his stature rises, jealousy brews among some villagers, eventually leading to the theft. The director maintains suspense around the missing TV and sustains the tempo well until the climax, which is handled in a neat and engaging manner.
One of the film’s biggest strengths is its realism. Most of the actors are newcomers, yet their performances feel natural and convincing. Since the film is shot in the actual village of Thimmarajupalli, the setting adds authenticity, and the performances come across as organic. The film offers a strong sense of nostalgia for those who grew up in the 80s and 90s.
Apart from the cinematography, the background score is a major highlight. It elevates several key moments, especially scenes involving Satish’s search for the missing TV. Music director Vamsikanth Rekhana deserves credit for enhancing the film’s emotional and narrative depth.
The first half moves at a steady pace with a mix of village drama and situational humour that feels natural rather than forced. The director deserves appreciation for crafting an interesting and slightly surprising climax. The reveal of who stole the TV and the reason is well connected to the narrative, and the film concludes on an emotional and feel-good note.
All the actors deliver grounded performances. Sai Tej and Veda Jalandhar lead the film effectively. Pradeep Kotte shines in a strong role, while Swathi Kalimireddy surprises in the climax with her performance. Amma Ramesh also gets a well-written role and performs convincingly. The supporting cast adds to the film’s overall authenticity.
Kudos to Kiran Abbavaram for backing this project and encouraging new talent. With this film, several actors and technicians get a platform. It’s also commendable that he chose a rooted rural story and completed it within a controlled budget. The film has already recovered its costs through digital rights, making it a profitable venture.
In an industry dominated by big-budget films, Thimmarajupalli TV stands out as a sincere attempt that provides opportunities for fresh talent while delivering a simple, nostalgic, and feel-good cinematic experience.