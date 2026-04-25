Elra Kaaleliyatte Kaala Movie Review: A film about time that forgets timing

Director Sujay Shastry seems interested in both directions. He places Vijay (Chandan Shetty), who introduces himself as a college professor, in the middle of this setup. He is a man who wants to leave and has to get back to Bengaluru, carrying time in his body like a habit. The village slows him down. It almost mocks his urgency. In these moments, the film works. You begin to see a pattern that is not about minutes or hours, but about waiting, which never settles.