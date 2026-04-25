Elra Kaaleliyatte Kaala Movie Review: A film about time that forgets timing

Elra Kaaleliyatte Kaala Movie Review:
Elra Kaaleliyatte Kaala is built on an interesting idea. A man misses his last bus, lands in a village for one night, and realises that time, as he knows it, does not exist there. Clocks don’t tick. People don’t rush. With farming as their main activity, life in the fictional place Idhnodu unfolds without a sense of rush, guided by temple bells, sunlight, and sunset. This premise could easily turn into absurd comedy or evolve into something more philosophical.
Director Sujay Shastry seems interested in both directions. He places Vijay (Chandan Shetty), who introduces himself as a college professor, in the middle of this setup. He is a man who wants to leave and has to get back to Bengaluru, carrying time in his body like a habit. The village slows him down. It almost mocks his urgency. In these moments, the film works. You begin to see a pattern that is not about minutes or hours, but about waiting, which never settles.
Director: Sujay Shastry
Cast: Chandan Shetty, Archana Kottige, Tara, Sujay Shastry, Rakesh Poojari, Manju Pavagada, Dattanna, and Mandya Ramesh
The film, portraying a place untouched by time, begins to feel like it has lost track of time itself. Scenes stay longer than needed, not because they are engaging, but because they lack closure. Other scenes arrive and exit abruptly, as if hastily edited. The pacing feels inconsistent and unintentional. Gradually, the initial idea starts to fade.
There is a stretch where the film briefly finds a different voice. Vijay sidesteps a staged drama and walks into something stranger. For a short while, there is mystery and a sense that time here is not just broken but also hiding something. But the film quickly moves on, leaving that thread behind.
Then comes the comedy, or the attempt at it. With actors like Rakesh Pujari, Manju Pavagada, PD Sathish, among a few others, and even Sujay Shastry himself appearing in a role, expectations are high for humour to emerge from this odd setup. But the jokes feel forced, arriving loudly and fading just as quickly. Despite so many comedians, the film is rarely funny. Mandya Ramesh appears briefly but adds little to the flow.
Tara appears almost like a foreteller, suggesting that something larger is at play. Dattanna shows up briefly, referencing “Kaalaya Tasmai Namaha” (Salutation to Time), as if trying to remind the film of its own idea. But these moments do not come together into something meaningful. They remain separate thoughts rather than a connected whole.
Archana Kottige, as Vasantha, who runs a hotel in the village, brings a natural ease to her role. She feels rooted in this world, and her performance has a simplicity that works. But even she is not given enough to build a lasting impression.
Technically, the film has its strengths. The retro setting works in parts, and the cinematography captures the stillness of the village well. At times, it feels like nothing is moving, even when people are. The music also stands out in a couple of songs, especially the lyrics,
Elra Kaaleliyatte Kaala is weighed down by its own storytelling. It holds an idea that could have stayed longer, but it doesn’t know how long to hold on to it. It wants to speak about time, but forgets that cinema is built on it and that time is not just a theme but something that belongs to the audience too.
And when a film forgets that, it also forgets its responsibility to the audience's time.