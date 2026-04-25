Jerax Movie Review: Duplication has never been this fun

Jerax Movie Review:
Jerax does not start with a grand idea but with a small shop, a simple man, and a machine that quietly complicates everything. The experience unfolds in an unhurried, slightly chaotic, yet oddly comforting way.
Director Srinidhi Bengaluru, who took a serious approach in his first film Blink, adopts a lighter, humour-driven style in his debut web series. He does not explain the fictional world of Rayadurga right away. Instead, he immerses us in the setting. An astrologer talks about planets, a temple moment takes an unexpected turn, and a thaayatha or talisman feels important without clear reasons. The series invites you to sit with these moments.
Director: Srinidhi Bengaluru
Cast: Nagabhushana, Payal Chengappa, Manju Pavagada, Om Prakash Rao, Vijaya Prasad, Tukali Santhu
Streamer: Zee5
Prakasha (Nagabhushana) grows up with his uncle (Om Prakash Rao), who sets him up with a xerox shop. His wishes are simple: a steady income, a future with Suji (Payal Chengappa), and a normal life. That sense of normalcy does not last. A talisman around his neck and a faulty xerox machine begin to disrupt his life, first subtly and then more insistently.
This six-episode series begins lightly, almost casually, things start to slip out of place. The humour comes from confusion, from people trying to understand situations they cannot fully grasp, giving it a gentle comedy of errors tone. The writing does not aim for tight precision. It allows itself to wander. Scenes feel discovered rather than carefully constructed, and the narrative drifts at times, which becomes part of its rhythm. Not every moment lands, yet the series stays engaging because it values moments over neat conclusions.
Nagabhushana carries this world with ease. As Prakasha, there is a lived-in quality to his silences, his glances, and the way he stands behind that stubborn xerox machine, which is both his livelihood and his vehicle of fate. He is not chasing ambition. He is navigating survival, desire, and a quiet, almost naive faith that life will make sense eventually. That innocence becomes the emotional anchor of the series.
The xerox machine — old, temperamental, and almost stubborn — is not treated as a gimmick. It becomes a question, quietly blurring the line between copy and reality. It feels less like a prop and more like a character. It lets moments linger, overlap, and occasionally confuse, as Prakasha drifts into situations instead of confronting them directly.
The humour follows the same approach. It stays rooted in the local, built from everyday conversations and passing lines. The Mandya dialect grounds it and never pushes for easy laughs. Even when situations turn absurd, the characters remain sincere, and that is what makes it work.
Alongside Nagabhushana, Payal Chengappa exists in a delicate space between affection and convenience. She is not written as an ideal or a disruption. She simply exists, and that restraint works in the show’s favour. It is a pleasure to watch Om Prakash Rao return with his familiar comic flair. Yashwanth Shetty as Revanth makes his presence felt, while the Jingchak character through Srivatsa brings in humour. Supporting performances include the police inspector (Manju Pavagada) and the videographer (Sudhakar Gowda), who add to the rural texture. At the same time, Vijay Prasad and Tukali Santhu lend the story a political backdrop, running as a subplot.
Technically, the series keeps things grounded. Vinay Shankar’s background score supports the mood without overwhelming it, and Adarsha’s cinematography finds beauty in the ordinary, from the cramped shop to busy streets and quiet corners where Prakasha’s thoughts feel louder than the world outside. Nothing feels overdesigned, which suits the tone.
Produced by Dhananjaya, the series feels like a quiet gamble for Kannada web content, a space still finding its footing. The idea is unusual: a xerox machine that can copy more than paper, a talisman that shifts reality, and a man who wants a simple life. Yet, instead of turning it into a spectacle, Srinidhi keeps it intimate.
If there is a takeaway, it lies in that intimacy. When life offers you the chance to duplicate, to multiply, or to redo, does it simplify things or complicate them further? Jerax does not answer. It lets the question sit, much like its protagonist, somewhere between belief and bewilderment.
And perhaps that is the point. In a world that seeks clarity, Jerax finds comfort in chaos-led comedy. It stays light-hearted, warm, and gently amusing, leaving you smiling and hoping for a second season.