Jerax Movie Review: Duplication has never been this fun

This six-episode series begins lightly, almost casually, things start to slip out of place. The humour comes from confusion, from people trying to understand situations they cannot fully grasp, giving it a gentle comedy of errors tone. The writing does not aim for tight precision. It allows itself to wander. Scenes feel discovered rather than carefully constructed, and the narrative drifts at times, which becomes part of its rhythm. Not every moment lands, yet the series stays engaging because it values moments over neat conclusions.