Kara Movie Review: A soaring heist drama pegged down by a few dramatic blotches

Leading from the front, as always, is Dhanush, who showcases a rather internalised performance that keeps you in anticipation of the assured unleash. Where there is restraint, there is retribution, and yet, both Vignesh and Dhanush ensure that his stardom never overshadows the character. There are glimpses, of course, but it never overstays its welcome. Vignesh also utilises Dhanush to the fullest, and the scenes where he opens up to his father and mother separately are the standouts in the film. The way he stages the scene where Kara breaks down in front of his mother stands in stark contrast to the setting of a similar scene with his father. He could walk away from one setting, but is cornered in another. Dhanush brings in a physicality to the character that very few actors can do convincingly. He is vulnerable by choice, and helpless by coincidence, and he never lets himself and the others around him forget that. Mamitha plays Selli in the film, and she gets to ugly-cry twice, says ‘there-there’ to Kara a couple of times, reminds him that she exists in his world, and poof! She vanishes.