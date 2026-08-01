Jolly Movie Review: A sincere but cramped commercial entertainer

Tarush makes a confident debut as an actor. He handles both romantic and action scenes well, and his dance numbers have good energy. However, he goes a bit overboard in the emotional scenes. Padmashree Jain is charming as Jaanu, though her character mainly revolves around the men in her life. Krishnappa Venugopal gives a sincere performance as the protective father, while Shobraj is effective even with limited screen time. Rekha Das, Mahantesh Hiremath, Abhi Samrat, Sushmitha Jagappa, and Nikhil add some lighter moments.