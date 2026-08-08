Life Today movie review: A thoughtful take on the negotiation between love and life

One of the film's most interesting characters is Amrita's father (Tabla Nani). He is controlling not because he enjoys authority but rather because he mistakes protection for responsibility. Like many middle-class fathers, he believes a good future begins with a good family, which, in his mind, also means financial security and social standing. An early scene of him dropping his daughter at college says everything about the relationship they share. His affection has always been expressed through care. The tragedy is that the same instinct eventually begins to limit the very person he wants to protect. The film never turns him into an outright antagonist, and that restraint gives the conflict its credibility.