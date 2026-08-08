Life Today movie review: A thoughtful take on the negotiation between love and life

There comes a point in the lives of many middle-class women when marriage stops being a personal choice and becomes a family project. Love is weighed against financial stability and compatibility against social standing, and a father's concern begins to dictate a daughter's future. Life Today is interested in this space. It appears a familiar commercial entertainer at first glance, but beneath the action, romance and songs lies a film that asks what marriage demands of a woman long before she walks down the aisle. Director Kantha Kannalli doesn't quite suggest that in the opening.
Shivu (Kiran Aditya, who is also the film's writer) makes his entry through an action sequence, rescuing a woman in distress and giving the impression that he is another righteous hero. It's a familiar introduction, but thankfully the film doesn't stay there. Shivu is an orphan and a welder whose vulnerability matters more than his heroics. More importantly, the film has the confidence to let him step aside once Amrita's (Lekha Chandra) story gathers momentum.
Director: Kantha Kannalli
Cast: Kiran Aditya, Lekha Chandra, Tabla Nani, Yukta Pervi, and Cockroach Sudhi
Amrita isn't caught in a routine love triangle. Her conflict is between two futures: one with love and affection and another that promises security. That distinction is what stops Life Today from settling for a predictable love story. The film understands that such decisions are rarely made in isolation. They are often dictated by parents, expectations and compromises disguised as practical advice.
One of the film's most interesting characters is Amrita's father (Tabla Nani). He is controlling not because he enjoys authority but rather because he mistakes protection for responsibility. Like many middle-class fathers, he believes a good future begins with a good family, which, in his mind, also means financial security and social standing. An early scene of him dropping his daughter at college says everything about the relationship they share. His affection has always been expressed through care. The tragedy is that the same instinct eventually begins to limit the very person he wants to protect. The film never turns him into an outright antagonist, and that restraint gives the conflict its credibility.
Some of the film's sharpest observations emerge through the simplest, most mundane moments. Instead of waiting for the hero to make the first move, Amrita's proposal catches Shivu off guard without turning into a spectacle. Later, a quiet kitchen scene inside a wealthy household reveals more about marriage than any emotional confrontation could. The expectations placed on a daughter-in-law explains more than what dialogue could, making the discomfort feel familiar, but the expectations that a certain household looks into. Sridhar Sambhram's songs are naturally integrated into the story.
The second half is where Life Today begins to separate itself from familiar romantic dramas. It shifts the conversation from finding love to living with the consequences of choosing it. Is a comfortable life enough if companionship is missing? Does financial security automatically translate to happiness? The film doesn't rush to answer those questions, and it is better for it.
Kiran Aditya brings some realistic moments in his writing and delivers a restrained performance, allowing the women around him to occupy the emotional foreground. Lekha Chandra is convincing as a woman caught between love and expectation, while Tabla Nani lends authenticity to a father, who is as sympathetic as he is frustrating. Cockroach Sudhi, Ratharv Ponnanna,Jagappa, and Yukta Pervi provide dependable support, and the lush landscapes picturised by Guruprasad MG complement the film's grounded setting.
Life Today isn't free of compromises. The first half leans on familiar commercial beats, a few conflicts are repeated, and certain scenes, like how love failure turns a man into a drunkard, explain emotions the audience has already understood. Even so, the film never loses sight of what it wants to say. It begins as a love story but gradually becomes a conversation about marriage, family and the invisible negotiations many women are expected to make in the name of security. That's what stays with you after the credits roll and gives this otherwise familiar drama its strength.