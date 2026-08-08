Ayogya 2 Movie Review: An ambitious political sequel with a strong rural flavour

Rachita Ram's character, Nandini, is given specific story weightage, she secures a government job on her own merit. This creates a key conflict with Siddhegowda's mother regarding her working versus staying home, adding another dimension to Siddhegowda's responsibilities. While those moments work well, the emotional thread sometimes takes a back seat to the larger political narrative. Ravishankar as Bacchegowda is not a loud villain but is seen as an experienced political operator. He understands how power shifts through influence, alliances, and public perception instead of force. That makes him a believable opponent for Siddhegowda, even if the writing occasionally relies on familiar commercial elements in the second half. Sathish Ninasam comfortably anchors the film, balancing humour, emotion, and mass moments without forcing any of them. Devaraj brings authority to a key role, while Crazy Star Ravichandran's appearance makes for a surprise; his presence feels like a natural part of the story rather than a star cameo inserted for applause; it expands the political landscape and sets up the next chapter with curiosity.