Ayogya 2 Movie Review: An ambitious political sequel with a strong rural flavour

Ayogya 2 Movie Review:
Some heroes earn their victories by defeating a villain. Siddhegowda earned it by winning the trust of an entire village. That was the heart of Ayogya (2018), which followed an aimless young man finding purpose through grassroots politics. Eight years later, Ayogya 2 asks a different question. What happens after the victory? Can an idealistic leader stay true to his principles once he is in power? Director Mahesh Kumar returns to Maragowdanahalli with a sequel that is broader in scope and ambition, even if it doesn't quite recreate the freshness of the original.
Director: S Mahesh Kumar
Cast: Sathish Ninasam, Rachita Ram, Ravi Shankar, V. Ravichandran, Aruna Balraj, Shivaraj K.R. Pete, Giri Shivanna, Manju Pavagada, Sundar Raj, Prajna and Sadhu Kokila.
Siddhegowda (Sathish Ninasam) is now a Gram Panchayat member whose next challenge is leadership itself. His wife, Nandini (Rachita Ram), wants to pursue the government job, while political rival Bacchegowda (Ravishankar) stands in the way of Siddhegowda's rise within the Panchayat. Personal responsibilities and public duty collide as local politics takes centre stage. The film quickly establishes its roots. References to Ambareesh, Mandya pride, and hero worship set the mood long before Siddhegowda appears. Sathish Ninasam slips back into the character with complete ease. His greatest strength remains the same: Siddhegowda never feels above the people around him. He belongs to the village rather than standing apart from it.
Unlike the first film, which balanced romance, comedy, and politics, Ayogya 2 is much more focused on governance. Panchayat elections, shifting loyalties, village development, and local power struggles drive the story. Mahesh Kumar's central idea is simple but effective: democracy is not shaped only in the Assembly or Parliament; it begins in the Gram Panchayat. This thought gives the sequel its own identity instead of merely revisiting familiar themes. The Mandya flavour continues to be the film's biggest strength. The dialect, humor, and daily interactions feel real, bringing the village to life. Tabla Nani stays true to his role, while he, along with Manju Pavagada, adds his trademark comic timing. Siddhegowda's trusted friends, Mutton and Benne (Shivaraj KR Pete and Giri Shivanna), provide comic and emotional support, with their banter adding warmth even during tense political moments. Sadhu Kokila returns in a new role as Ragi Bhai and makes the most of his limited screen time.
The sequel also deserves credit for not repeating the first film. Siddhegowda is no longer trying to prove himself; he is trying to justify the faith people have placed in him. The screenplay frequently places him between personal relationships and public duties, and these moments provide the emotional balance of the film. That ambition, however, comes at a cost. The original Ayogya had a clear objective that kept the story moving with clarity. Here, the screenplay introduces multiple political developments, new players, and shifting alliances. Many of these episodes are engaging on their own, but together, they make the film feel episodic and somewhat stretched.
Rachita Ram's character, Nandini, is given specific story weightage, she secures a government job on her own merit. This creates a key conflict with Siddhegowda's mother regarding her working versus staying home, adding another dimension to Siddhegowda's responsibilities. While those moments work well, the emotional thread sometimes takes a back seat to the larger political narrative. Ravishankar as Bacchegowda is not a loud villain but is seen as an experienced political operator. He understands how power shifts through influence, alliances, and public perception instead of force. That makes him a believable opponent for Siddhegowda, even if the writing occasionally relies on familiar commercial elements in the second half. Sathish Ninasam comfortably anchors the film, balancing humour, emotion, and mass moments without forcing any of them. Devaraj brings authority to a key role, while Crazy Star Ravichandran's appearance makes for a surprise; his presence feels like a natural part of the story rather than a star cameo inserted for applause; it expands the political landscape and sets up the next chapter with curiosity.
Technically, Ayogya 2 remains rooted in the world established by its predecessor. The songs blend seamlessly into the story, the action remains measured, and the visuals capture Mandya's earthy character authentically. If Ayogya was about becoming a leader, Ayogya 2 explores staying one. It replaces the thrill of an underdog victory with the burden of responsibility, making for a more ambitious sequel. It may not match the emotional simplicity of the original, but it gives Siddhegowda's story a worthy continuation.
A third instalment has already been announced, with Ravichandran's entry hinting at an even bigger political game. Yet one promise remains unfinished. Siddhegowda had assured his mother that he would bring a proper sewage system to the village, and that promise continues to hang over him. Perhaps that, more than another election, will become the true measure of his leadership. Until then, Ayogya 2 stands as a satisfying sequel that also revives the grounded, rural commercial entertainer Kannada cinema has missed in recent years.