Vadhandhi: The Mystery of Mani Review: Compelling procedural with a conscience

Also, the dialogues need a special mention. Sasikumar, over the years, has immortalised several lines with his stern tone and delivery. There are some effective lines about trust, underestimating the wrongdoer's smarts, and the police profession. These positives, however, do not negate the presence of cracks in the series. There are some very obvious writing conveniences in how the series deals with the forensics department. You may doubt the crucial breakthrough achieved with a scientific process early in the season as the plot thickens. It is understandable that as the series is rushing towards the end, not everything could be fleshed out properly with enough time. The scenes involving the IG and the Commissioner are written rather superficially, and despite Moosa making questionable decisions, he is free of criticism or consequences from his superiors. This reduces the tension and dramatic stakes of the show. What was also lacklustre is the way some confidential information gets compromised.