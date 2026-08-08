GDN Movie Review: Incredible story, inadequate storytelling

The inventor/entrepreneur/maverick genius GD Naidu’s rise faces constant three-pronged attacks all his life. The racist British official Adams (Carl Andrew Harte), the envious North Indian industrialist Bhupendra (Vinay Rai), and the acerbic tax enforcement officer Ambalapara Krishnan (Jayaram). Karunakaran plays the enforcer of the trio's plans and is little more than an opportunistic lackey, but there is somehow more authenticity to his character than the other main antagonistic forces. Adams and Bhupendra are one-dimensional villains who hate GD Naidu just because he exists. On the other hand, the film adds dimensions to Ambalapara Krishnan’s character, giving us a peek into his household, way of life, and the principles he stands for. He isn’t your typical villain, but his hatred for GD Naidu comes from a place of misunderstanding. If only such dimensionality was added to the other antagonists, they wouldn’t have looked like cardboard cut-outs. Another supporting character who suffers from one-dimensionality is Periyar. If you are from outside TN and don’t know anything about Periyar, you are bound to get confused about why an old man walks in and out of the frame. GDN clearly doesn’t want to explore Periyar’s friendship with GD Naidu and the latter’s role in the former’s self-respect movement, a decision well within the rights of artistic freedom. However, seeing as how Periyar appears in crucial moments in GD Naidu’s life, it feels like a redundant move to include the character and still refrain from giving him any substantial role. Some of the few best lines of dialogue are reserved for Sathyaraj, who is clearly having a good time and feels like the only actor who fits the tone of the film.