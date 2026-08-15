The End of Oak Street Movie Review: Perfect blend of family drama and dinosaurs

It is not just the 80s setting; the family dynamics and the scene blocking also remind you of early Spielberg and Zemeckis. There are some incredible scene compositions in the film. When the scene has to cut away from Denise (Anne Hathaway) to her son and his friends, the camera shows them walking away in the background before cutting to their conversation. When the family first encounters the dinosaurs, we see only brief glimpses of the giant reptiles. A tail here, a talon there, and then the big reveal, the momentum reminiscent of Jaws. The characters exhibit flaws that feel authentic, not like templates reserved for a typical family survival adventure. The children, for example, make mistakes and add to the anxiety of the parents, not because they are rebellious “movie teenagers” but because they are scared and looking to the adults for guidance. The parents, Denise Platt (Anne Hathaway) and Greg Platt (Ewan McGregor), on the other hand, are dealing with a fractured marriage. It is not presented as something that resulted from a lack of romance, but rather from a kind of growing apart most often seen in decades-old relationships.