Chargesheet 03-08 Review: An investigation that loses its grip but never its heart

Chargesheet 03-08 Review:
Every missing-person case leaves behind two investigations. One belongs to the police. The other belongs to the family. Chargesheet 03-08 understands this better than most crime dramas. While the film follows a police investigation, it is really about a father who refuses to stop waiting for his daughter.
Inspired by true events, writer-director and actor Venkat K Bharadwaj builds the film around a real case narrated by former police officer SK Umesh (playing himself). Instead of chasing twists, he takes us back to a time before smartphones, surveillance cameras and cybercrime became indispensable. Clues came from call records, handwritten files, patient fieldwork and instinct. That old-school approach gives the film its identity. The film works best before it settles into the investigation.
The opening portions introduce Ramanna (Sundar Raj) and his daughter Sowmya (Sathyashree). She dreams of becoming an air hostess, while he struggles to hide his worry about sending his daughter far from home. Once Sowmya leaves, letters become the only connection between father and daughter. Ramanna waits for every post, believing the next envelope will bring good news. Those moments quietly become the heart of the film. They also become the reason for the investigation that follows, as five years pass and Ramanna continues to ask the same question: Where is my daughter?
The early-2000s setting works in the film's favour. This was a time when families depended on letters and landline calls. Director Venkat K Bharadwaj recreates that world without making a show of it, and the period details feel convincing. Once the case opens up, the story moves across Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. Organised crime, political links, contract killers and even the milk mafia enter the picture. Each of these ideas is interesting on its own, but together they pull the film in different directions. Instead of tightening the mystery, the screenplay keeps opening new doors without giving each thread enough room to grow. That becomes the film's biggest drawback.
The investigation remains engaging because you want to know what happened to Sowmya. But the screenplay often loses focus. Some portions feel like reading case files instead of watching a film. The milk mafia track, despite being introduced with purpose, is left halfway. A few transitions feel abrupt, and the tension rises only in patches instead of building steadily.
As a director, Venkat K Bharadwaj keeps the storytelling rooted in realism. He lets the investigation move through routine police work rather than larger-than-life moments, and the Kannada-Telugu setting blends naturally into the narrative. Venkat K Bharadwaj also appears as a don, and while he brings enough screen presence to the role, a few dialogue-heavy scenes feel written to project power more than personality. The menace is there, but the character could have done better. The film works best whenever it returns to Sundar Raj. The veteran actor's 250th film carries the emotional weight through its opening, interval block and climax.
Without leaning on melodrama, he captures the helplessness of a father who refuses to stop believing his daughter will return. The waiting, the unanswered letters, the repeated visits to police stations and the fading hope are explained in his face more than his words. He understands that grief doesn't always need tears; sometimes, it is simply about showing up every day with the same unanswered question. It is a performance that keeps the film steady whenever the investigation begins to drift.
Sathyashree makes her presence felt, bringing a lot of warmth to Sowmya. The supporting cast gradually becomes part of the mystery, adding interest, though several characters are left with little beyond their role in advancing the plot. A couple of songs don't merely fill space; they strengthen the father-daughter relationship and give emotional meaning to everything that follows. The background allows silence to speak in several key moments.
Towards the end, Chargesheet asks a simple question: when someone goes missing, who carries the burden? The police may move on to another file, but families remain caught between hope and uncertainty. The case provides the structure for Chargesheet. Ramanna gives it its soul. You can see the effort behind the film, and its decision to avoid commercial shortcuts deserves appreciation. But the screenplay keeps moving away from its strongest thread. However, you don't think about the investigation first. You think about Ramanna, still waiting for a letter that never came.