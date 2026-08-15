Magudam Movie Review: A crown too heavy for weak storytelling

Things go haywire once Linga gets re-introduced, and what follows feels less like a revenge-fuelled flashback, and more like Vishal soft-pedalling his political ambitions. That would have still been fine, if it didn't come at the cost of the story. The second half in isolation feels like a three-hour film in itself. The respite in the flashback comes in the form of Annapoorani (Anjali). She fits the bill perfectly and channels her Engaeyum Eppothum energy. Other than her, nothing really adds up. What was already a flatline of a second half worsens with politically laced scenes and dialogues. Scenes where the poor people come running to Kirubakaran, telling him that he is their last hope, and say lines like "Ini yaar pechayum kekka maaten mudivu panniten," make you go, "thanks, but no thanks".