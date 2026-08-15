Vishwanath and Sons Movie Review: A love story for the ages, almost

Sanjay is always portrayed as a man of principle, and his stoic demeanour ensures we never, for a moment, think he might do anything that goes against his own sense of right and wrong. But love works in mysterious ways, right? Through the 160-minute runtime, we see the oscillations in the minds of Sanjay and Maddy, who aren’t sure what to make of their complicated relationship. It follows the tropes of the usual meet-cute and male saviour scenarios, but Suriya’s earnestness is wonderfully balanced by Mamitha’s chirpiness, bridged together by Venky's taut writing. That is why the film becomes uncharacteristically outlandish and flimsy when the conversation shifts from Sanjay’s domestic problems to his past; it slips a lot. When the conflict is established, and the stakes are raised to just the right level, why leave it all to go the Meiyazhagan or Kadaikutty Singam way? Yes, it is fun to see an unabashed Suriya, who does a super-convincing job of selling the lighthearted nature of the proceedings; the stature of his character gets in the way of the sudden change in pacing. As long as the film stays focussed on the antics of Nirmala, Maddy, Sanjay, and the young baby at the centre of it all, Vishwanath and Sons is the thorough family entertainer that Indian cinema desperately needed. However, once it shifts to the story of Anjali (A miscast Raveena Tandon) and her daughter Meghana (Bhavani Sre), Vishwanath and Sons becomes a drag and a half.