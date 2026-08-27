Toxic Movie Review: Yash holds the film together, but the runtime pulls it apart

It is an elaborate setup, and Toxic takes its time establishing it, with rival syndicates, shifting alliances, smuggling networks, casinos, political arrangements, and even a circus forming its criminal ecosystem. Geetu Mohandas clearly wants to build more than a gangster story, but at times, the world she creates feels bigger than the story itself. As Raya’s empire expands, so does the mess in his personal life. The relationship that matters most is with Ganga (Nayanthara), the person who helped Raya survive the darkness of his childhood. Nayanthara understands the importance of restraint here. Ganga could easily have become a conventional sister character, but there is dignity in the way she plays her. However, her absence later weakens the emotional connection the film has carefully established. Raya has all the familiar ingredients of a mass character, but Yash does not play him as an uncomplicated hero. Yash has often tried to mature as an actor, and Toxic gives him an opportunity to do that through the physical and emotional differences between the older Raya and the younger Ticket. A lot of physical work has gone into creating these two versions. Even the action is often controlled rather than frantic, with him handling firearms almost like an extension of his personality. He does not need to shout to establish authority.