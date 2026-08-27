Toxic Movie Review: Yash holds the film together, but the runtime pulls it apart

Toxic Movie Review:
At first, one will notice from its lengthy disclaimer that Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups makes it clear exactly what it does not want to be. This is no Chandamama bedtime story. But Geetu Mohandas’ film is not merely interested in making a fairy tale darker. It takes the familiar ingredients of a gangster film, violence, power, betrayal, swagger, and revenge, and places them inside a world that is both extravagant and strangely mournful. The film follows Raya (Yash), a man who rises through Goa’s underworld and eventually takes his ambitions beyond its shores. He has the authority and swagger of a traditional mass hero, except Toxic keeps pulling the heroism away from him. Raya is not here to save anyone. He is here to survive, conquer, and settle old scores.
Director: Geetu Mohandas
Cast: Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, Sudev Nair and Akshay Oberoi
The story is set in 1947 and begins with an old betrayal. The Salvadore syndicate and the Dalavayi clan once worked together to build an empire, until treachery turns partners into enemies and sets off a blood feud that stretches across generations. Raya grows up inside this violence but has little interest in simply inheriting what came before him. He wants the underworld on his own terms, reviving old smuggling routes, expanding into casinos and international crime, and finding unconventional ways to penetrate rival territory. His philosophy is brutally simple: violence is the only universal language he truly speaks.
It is an elaborate setup, and Toxic takes its time establishing it, with rival syndicates, shifting alliances, smuggling networks, casinos, political arrangements, and even a circus forming its criminal ecosystem. Geetu Mohandas clearly wants to build more than a gangster story, but at times, the world she creates feels bigger than the story itself. As Raya’s empire expands, so does the mess in his personal life. The relationship that matters most is with Ganga (Nayanthara), the person who helped Raya survive the darkness of his childhood. Nayanthara understands the importance of restraint here. Ganga could easily have become a conventional sister character, but there is dignity in the way she plays her. However, her absence later weakens the emotional connection the film has carefully established. Raya has all the familiar ingredients of a mass character, but Yash does not play him as an uncomplicated hero. Yash has often tried to mature as an actor, and Toxic gives him an opportunity to do that through the physical and emotional differences between the older Raya and the younger Ticket. A lot of physical work has gone into creating these two versions. Even the action is often controlled rather than frantic, with him handling firearms almost like an extension of his personality. He does not need to shout to establish authority.
More importantly, Yash gives Raya contradictions. He can be fiercely protective of Ganga, emotionally guarded with Nadia, and completely ruthless with his enemies. There are flashes of vulnerability, but the film never turns him into a man seeking easy redemption. This is where the film’s dual-shade idea involving Ticket becomes particularly interesting. Ticket is not simply another antagonist. He becomes a reflection of Raya, forcing the older man to confront the consequences of his own world. Toxic does something quite bold with this relationship. It refuses to give us the comfort of a conventional hero and villain. Raya himself acknowledges that, in their story, there is no hero. Each sees the other as the villain.
Towards the end, the gangster spectacle begins to fall away, and the film reveals what has been sitting underneath Raya’s violence. Ticket’s confrontation with Raya takes us through childhood, laughter, pain, and guilt. And then comes the film’s most interesting metaphor: guilt as a reflection. Raya can destroy people, change his circumstances, build an empire, and try to bury the past. But the person responsible for those choices remains. There is another sharp idea in this stretch: losing one’s senses may be an accident, but living with the consequences is a choice. That distinction prevents the film from using trauma as an excuse. Raya’s past may explain the making of the man, but it does not absolve him of what he becomes. This is probably the strongest part of the writing in Toxic, and interestingly, it arrives after the film has spent so much time giving us spectacle. Geetu Mohandas comes to this film after Liar’s Dice and Moothon, and you can see her interest in damaged people, moral ambiguity, and psychological violence. But Toxic is also a huge commercial production built around a star. The film is constantly negotiating between these two identities.
At times, it works. At other times, you can see the two films fighting with each other. A quiet conversation about guilt begins to take shape, and then comes an explosion. A relationship gets emotionally interesting, and another confrontation interrupts it. A character death should leave a bruise, but the film quickly moves towards another action set-piece. The second half feels the impact of this most. Some confrontations and interrogations feel repetitive, and several sequences could have been shorter without losing anything. For a film that runs for 3 hours and 14 minutes, that excess becomes particularly noticeable.
The action itself is often elaborate and well executed, but Toxic does not always know when to stop. Gunfights and stylised brawls continue beyond their dramatic purpose. Ravi Basrur’s music is commanding throughout, but the wall-to-wall sound often fights the actors. Some of the film’s most important emotional scenes needed silence. Instead, percussion and metallic sound cues frequently arrive before the emotion has had time to settle. Vishal Mishra’s songs are effective on occasion. 'Tabaahi' brings a soulful quality to the film’s romantic and tragic passages.
If the writing occasionally struggles to contain the scale, the visual craft embraces it. Rajeev Ravi gives Goa a humid, shadowy texture, while Macau feels more artificial and neon-lit, making the shift between the two worlds visually distinct. The editing, however, could have been tighter. At 3 hours and 14 minutes, some confrontations, interrogations, and action sequences feel stretched. The sets, costumes, period details, ports, casinos and circus spaces give Toxic the richness of a world built from scratch.
That richness also explains why the film’s 'fairy tale' description is not entirely frivolous. The world is heightened, the characters are larger than ordinary people, and the violence often borders on the fantastical. The ensemble cast does its job without pulling focus from Yash. Kiara Advani brings grace and vulnerability to Nadia. Tara Sutaria’s Rebecca and Huma Qureshi's Elizabeth add to the film's shifting power equations, while Rukmini Vasanth brings presence as Mellisa. Akshay Oberoi and Sudev Nair add menace and unpredictability to the criminal network. Nayanthara provides the strongest counterpoint to Yash, with Ganga’s relationship with Raya giving the film an emotional centre.
Toxic repeatedly tells us that this is a “fairy tale for grown-ups.” There is a certain self-awareness to the phrase. The film knows it is giving us gangster fantasy, elaborate costumes, circus performers, casinos, violence, and a world designed on a scale that reality can barely contain. But after all the guns, smoke, neon and noise, the idea that actually stays with you is not the fantasy. It is guilt. This is where Toxic rises above being merely another gangster spectacle. Underneath all that excess is a film asking an important question about the man behind the monster. The production gives us the fairy tale. Yash gives us the gangster. Geetu Mohandas gives the character enough substance to make us look beyond the swagger and see the man behind it. And when the noise finally fades, what remains is the one thing Raya cannot shoot, outrun, or destroy: his own reflection.