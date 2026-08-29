Hi Movie Review: Nayanthara and Kavin anchor a charming love story that revels in its simplicity

The film explores how sacrifice finds its true worth when it is understood, and how love sometimes needs divine approval. Another interesting aspect of Hi is undoubtedly what the filmmaker left unsaid. It is the season of age-gap romance, and we know Nayanthara is older than Kavin, both in age and in cinema experience. In fact, when Kavin made his acting debut in 2011 with the television serial, Kanaa Kaanum Kaalangal, Nayanthara had already worked with the likes of Rajinikanth, Mammootty, Mohanlal, Venkatesh, Ajith, Vijay, Jr NTR, Nandamuri Balakrishna, and was already planning to hang up her boots. So, when such a pairing was announced, many expected the film to deal with the age gap between the leads. But again, why should that be the case when we are so used to our heroes being much older than the heroines, and yet, there is never a conversation about their age? Now, we aren’t sure what Mayilsamy and Devayani's ages are in the film, but Vishnu asks a simple question: Why should it be a bother? Why should he go out of his way to establish that this romance is ‘normal’? Can’t Mayilsamy and Devayani fall in love without Kavin and Nayanthara’s ages becoming a topic of discussion? It never was a discussion before, so why should it become one because it is against the norm? It is beautiful how Vishnu defies such norms without making a brouhaha about it. He doesn’t want to start a conversation; he wants to actually cut down on such conversations.