Once More Movie Review: This romance works in parts

There is no doubt that the qualities Once More assigns to its humans --- constant vacillation, excessive sweetness, and wallowing --- are commonplace and can be found in almost everyone in varying degrees. But the situations writers place these characters in stretch these qualities unrealistically thin and throw all caution to the wind. Of course Raghu's aloofness does move you, but it looks like the makers weren't moved enough that they decided to trivialise his pain in the second half. Before you mouth Haasini, Raghu calls Anjali the Santosh Subramaniam heroine and sets the stage for what Aditi does through her. Aditi does justice to Anjali. But she can only do that much when the writing takes half-hearted effort to flesh out the character well. When the film takes a serious turn towards the final act, Anjali says why she loves Raghu, and that completes the convenient character-writing assignment for this film. You have an Indra, who has been observing Raghu's life from afar through all his hardships, only to talk to him when he is about to get married. And then there is Anjali, an otherwise outspoken girl, who decided to confess her love only when she accidentally gave Raghu a ride. She too knows what he has been going through since college.