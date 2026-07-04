Minions and Monsters Review: Humour and homage abound

Minions and Monsters is a very simple film that operates on the premise of the minions breaking away from servitude and nurturing a dream of their own. The decision to just keep it to that and mix pratfall humour with homages to old Hollywood films both liven up and dull the film at different points. But the laughs are done really well and are embedded within the homages. Take, for instance, the Modern Times trope in which the minions chase a group of bandits and Jesse Eisenberg's hilarious Dort (A parody of Gort from the 1951 film The Day the Earth Stood Still), neatly blend into the story. To add to it, the story has in it organically to put the already clumsy creatures into Keatonesque spaces that are competent both as humour and homage. The Oscar moments in James' head, where he pictures the award as a banana, were particularly rip-roaring. The incorporation of the suffragettes movement in the sub-plot was equally hilarious, especially given how Dort and his minion servants look clueless about any of these things.