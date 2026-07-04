Baby Do Die Do Movie Review: Cinematic audacity in the times of AI

Baby Do Die Do is also a rare instance where the use of the city as a character feels truly earned and rewarding. Mumbai is visible on screen in fascinating ways (a stunning feature film debut by cinematographer Tojo Xavier) — you can see the overwhelming skylines, and you can hear the winds. But It’s not merely about the dystopian high-rises, the crowded trains or the grey skies — the city is a part of these characters' lives and history too, actively shaping their choices. It breathes here even in stories that are merely present as subtext, like the one about Siddhu’s friend Laxman, and how he met his end at a railway station. Which is why it rings true when Zafar can’t let go of a towel which reminds him of his past. Mumbai is truly alive here in every form, even in the pre-climactic sequence, set at an abandoned hotel where a horde of faces appear from behind the doors, reminding us of the city’s biggest battle with itself.