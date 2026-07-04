Graamaayana Movie Review: A compelling rural drama blending love, politics and humanity

Graamaayana Movie Review:
Power is usually imagined in Assembly halls, Parliament or the corridors of government. Graamaayana argues otherwise. It reminds us that power often begins much closer to home: inside a Gram Panchayat office, over a disputed piece of farmland, across committee meetings, in conversations, and sometimes in the simple act of putting a signature on paper.
Director: Devanuru Chandru
Cast: Vinay Rajkumar, Megha Shetty, Gopalkrishna Deshpande
Achyuth Kumar, Arun Sagar, and Yogesh
That is what makes director Devanuru Chandru's film work. Politics is present in the village's everyday life. Graamaayana is not interested in selling an idealised version of rural Karnataka. Friendships carry political loyalties. Families carry old wounds. Land carries memories. Every decision has consequences, and every acre has someone waiting to claim it.
Seena (Vinay Rajkumar) is fondly called Sixth Sense Seena because of his sharp instincts, and yet, he is introduced simply as a youngster who loves his family, spends time with his friends, dreams of owning a tractor, takes up odd jobs, and slowly realises that growing up also means confronting uncomfortable truths. As politics enters his life, Seena becomes our eyes into a village where romance, family honour, friendship and power constantly collide.
Vinay Rajkumar delivers one of his better performances. He never chases hero moments. Instead, he lets Seena's honesty and vulnerability speak for themselves, while allowing his anger to surface when needed. Even when the story demands resistance, Vinay avoids unnecessary theatrics. His restraint makes Seena believable. Megha Shetty is equally convincing as Kusuma, a student who balances education with farming. She is not merely the hero's love interest. Kusuma knows her responsibilities, understands the land, and stands by her convictions. Their romance grows naturally from shared lives rather than cinematic convenience.
As Sadanand Swamy, Gopalkrishna Deshpande brings understated authority, making every calculated move feel consequential.
Yogesh plays Kari Bekku, the village cable operator, with unpredictability. He is not a conventional antagonist but someone shaped by circumstances. Achyuth Kumar lends dignity to the village doctor, while Jahangir, as the journalist, reminds us how information itself becomes power in a close-knit community. Arun Sagar, as Neat Navi, leaves an impression in a key political role.
Aparna, who plays Vinay's mother, delivers one of her strongest performances. A scene of her churning butter from curd captures years of emotion without dialogue. The supporting cast makes the village feel lived in. Almost every resident has a purpose, giving Graamaayana the texture of a real community.
Poornachandra Tejaswi's music becomes part of the storytelling. The opening song captures the culture, traditions, and rhythm of village life, while the remaining tracks blend into the narrative. The songs emerge from the lives of the people rather than interrupting the story. Santhosh Rai Pathaje's cinematography captures rural Karnataka and its traditions with care.
What makes Graamaayana work is how every character belongs to a larger ecosystem. A romance influences politics. A political decision changes families. Friendships become rivalries, and rumours become conflicts. Several incidents, inspired by real events, keep the narrative grounded without becoming predictable.
The film also refuses to let its people off the hook. In one of its sharpest observations, a character says, "Anyone who sells their vote for money has no right to use the RTI." Rather than only questioning those in power, Graamaayana also questions the choices people make and the role they play in shaping the system they later complain about.
However, the film packs in many characters and themes, making it feel slightly stretched in places. Somewhere, Yogesh's character needed more exploration. A few commercial moments soften the intensity of the central conflict. Yet these remain minor distractions in a film that stays committed to its world.
Graamaayana succeeds because it neither romanticises nor judges village life. It celebrates community while exposing prejudice, questions authority without offering easy answers, and reminds us that democracy is shaped long before it reaches the Assembly. It begins in villages, among ordinary people whose everyday choices influence everyone around them.
By the end, Graamaayana becomes a portrait of rural Karnataka, where every life, every battle, and every relationship has the power to shape others.
Graamaayana closes one chapter while leaving a few questions unanswered. The sequel tease feels less like a marketing hook and more like an acknowledgement that this village still has stories left to tell.