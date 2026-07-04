Graamaayana Movie Review: A compelling rural drama blending love, politics and humanity

Vinay Rajkumar delivers one of his better performances. He never chases hero moments. Instead, he lets Seena's honesty and vulnerability speak for themselves, while allowing his anger to surface when needed. Even when the story demands resistance, Vinay avoids unnecessary theatrics. His restraint makes Seena believable. Megha Shetty is equally convincing as Kusuma, a student who balances education with farming. She is not merely the hero's love interest. Kusuma knows her responsibilities, understands the land, and stands by her convictions. Their romance grows naturally from shared lives rather than cinematic convenience.