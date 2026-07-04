Love Seasons Movie Review: A tender exploration of love's many phases

Love Seasons Movie Review:
Love stories usually begin with a glance, a meeting or a confession. Love Seasons (Amara Madhura Prema) begins with a diary. A few handwritten words from Mary (Diya Keerthi) to Ram (Mukunda Ramaswamy) become the emotional thread that binds the film together. From there, debut director Kruthvik Shetty asks a deceptively simple question: What does love really mean?
Kruthvik, who believes one should always rise with love, moves through memories, dreams, the present, and echoes of the past, trusting the audience to assemble the emotional puzzle. It is an ambitious narrative that occasionally lingers longer than necessary, but its emotional conviction keeps the film grounded. More importantly, Kruthvik displays confidence rarely seen in a debut filmmaker, refusing to spoon-feed emotions or chase conventional romantic highs.
Direction: Kruthvik Shetty
Cast: Mukunda Ramaswami, Diya Keerthi, Chandana Gowda, Shwetha Koglur, and Mandya Ramesh
At its heart is Ram, an orphan whose greatest strength is his unwavering faith in goodness. His understanding of love begins with the innocence of a schoolboy's first crush. Years later, life places before him a choice that challenges not only his heart but society's idea of acceptance. Mukunda Ramaswamy, in an assured debut, never reaches for dramatic excess. Instead, he builds Ram with restraint, vulnerability and quiet conviction, making his kindness feel earned rather than written. It is a performance that anchors the film's emotional sincerity.
The title Love Seasons is not about the weather. It is a metaphor for the different phases of love that shape a person's life. Ram's journey unfolds through the people he meets, and every relationship marks a different chapter in his emotional evolution. Rashika (Shwetha Koglur), Mary and Pavitra (Chandana Gowda) are not merely love interests. They are experiences that redefine his understanding of affection, heartbreak, hope and acceptance.
One of the film's biggest strengths is that Kruthvik resists reducing these women to convenient archetypes. They are written with flaws, aspirations and emotional complexity, allowing every relationship to leave behind a distinct emotional imprint. The performances complement that writing, with each actor staying true to her character's emotional arc.
Running alongside Ram's personal journey is his dream of becoming a filmmaker. While this thread occasionally slows the narrative, it also lends the film an autobiographical warmth, almost as though Kruthvik is reflecting on his own relationship with cinema.
Technically, Love Seasons is mounted with sincerity. Veera Samarth's music blends seamlessly into the story, with many of the emotional highs arriving through the songs. The cinematography mirrors Ram's inner journey through changing moods and visual textures that subtly reflect the film's emotional seasons. Kruthvik's writing is another strength. His dialogues never strive for applause. They emerge naturally from the characters and feel lived in. The same understated quality defines his direction. Rather than relying on melodrama, he allows silence, pauses, and small gestures to carry emotional weight.
The film is not without flaws. At nearly two and a half hours, it overstays its welcome in places, and a tighter edit would have sharpened several emotional peaks. A few narrative detours briefly affect the flow before the story regains its footing. Yet even in these uneven stretches, the film never loses its emotional centre.
The film may not reinvent the romance drama, but it never sets out to do so. Instead, it tells a familiar story with uncommon empathy. For a debut feature, that is no small achievement. More importantly, Kruthvik Shetty announces himself as a filmmaker who values emotional honesty over formula. Like the seasons, love changes, returns, surprises, and if we are lucky, teaches us something about ourselves along the way.