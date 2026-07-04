Love Seasons Movie Review: A tender exploration of love's many phases

At its heart is Ram, an orphan whose greatest strength is his unwavering faith in goodness. His understanding of love begins with the innocence of a schoolboy's first crush. Years later, life places before him a choice that challenges not only his heart but society's idea of acceptance. Mukunda Ramaswamy, in an assured debut, never reaches for dramatic excess. Instead, he builds Ram with restraint, vulnerability and quiet conviction, making his kindness feel earned rather than written. It is a performance that anchors the film's emotional sincerity.