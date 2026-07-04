Gatta Kusthi 2 Movie Review: This old-school battle of the sexes is funny, flawed, and familiar

One might think having a misogynist uncle (Karunaas), who spews hate against independent women, and insults them in every scene, is the most problematic aspect of the film. However, the writing balances it out by painting him as the clear villain, who doesn’t understand that the world has evolved, and isn’t waiting for him to play catch-up. You have Veera who says all the right things, and does all the right things, except in one scene where he reverts to his slap-happy demeanour. While the film tries to justify it by adding layers of remorse, guilt, and more, one can’t help but be wary about how ‘inadvertent’ physical abuse is always glossed over in this franchise. Even when Keerthy cries after being slapped by Veera, and the family rightfully rallies around her, one character says, “Keerthy is crying because she hit her daughter, and not because she was hit by Veera.” That, how do you know? In fact, throughout the film, Keerthy is portrayed as hot-headed, nothing more. There is very little nuance to her character, and it is disappointing that the film doesn’t give her a chance to actually say what she feels. Imagine a film where a character is constantly pressurised, and yet, she is the one who has to ‘understand’ everything. It is a shame that, after a while, Keerthy is painted as just the nagging wife, who doesn’t know better. On the other end, it isn’t like Veera is any better. He does everything only to pull off an ‘I didn’t know better’ reaction. But Chella also paints an important picture as to how stinging words can be as painful as a slap. Apart from a song in the first few minutes, we hardly see Keerthy respond warmly to Veera. There are a lot of acerbic words being thrown around, and she doesn’t realise the impact it has on someone who understands his role in the family but wishes for more acknowledgment. These scenes are actually well-written, and they show that the battle of the sexes is not mostly about who wins, but about how no one loses in the end.