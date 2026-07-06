Deadly Killer Movie Review: A chase thriller that occasionally slows its own momentum

There's an inherent advantage to having Thriller Manju direct an action film. You don't have to convince the audience that the action will work. It almost certainly will. The real question is whether the story can keep pace with the stunts.
After a 15-year break from direction, Thriller Manju returns with Deadly Killer, a film inspired by notorious criminal gangs. It begins on an exciting note as Abdullah alias Eagle, Shobaraj alias Darling, Sonu alias Diana, Prasanna alias Dhum, Robert alias Speaker and their leader, Don, played by Thriller Manju himself, escape police custody while being transported from Odisha to Karnataka. Vehicles are changed, rivers are crossed, and every passing mile increases the danger. It's an engaging opening that quickly reminds you why Manju is still one of the industry's best action directors.
Director: Thriller Manju
Cast: Abhay Veer, Niviksha Munirathnam, Thriller Manju, Lokendra Surya, and Sunil Bhalder
But Deadly Killer doesn't remain a chase thriller for long. Once the gang takes shelter in the isolated home of Jai (Abhay Veer) and Kaveri (Niviksha Munirathnam), the film shifts into a hostage drama. The house becomes a place of fear, where every conversation carries the tension of survival.
Jai quietly accepts the gang's insults and violence, leaving you wondering whether he is simply helpless or patiently waiting for the right moment to strike back. That uncertainty adds interest, even if the screenplay takes longer than it should to reach its key moments.
The gang members are given distinct personalities instead of being treated as identical villains. Abdullah Eagle, Dhum and Speaker each leave an impression in their own unique way, while the mute gang member stands out despite barely speaking.
However, the story keeps changing direction. At one point, it leans into horror with dark corridors, eerie silences and unsettling visuals. Then it shifts back to the hostage drama before adding emotional flashbacks about Jai's family. None of these ideas are bad on their own, but together they make the film feel like it's trying to tell too many stories at once.
Whenever the film returns to action, though, it finds its rhythm. The escape scenes feel realistic, the hand-to-hand fights are grounded, and the chases through forests and highways are staged with clarity. You always know where the characters are and why the action matters. Years of experience behind the camera are visible in every major stunt sequence.
However, the screenplay also slows the pace with long conversations that explain the emotions the actors are already expressing. The central idea had enough potential to support a gripping crime thriller, but the film often pauses when it should be moving forward.
Abhay Veer gives a controlled performance as Jai, playing a man forced to hide his emotions to protect his wife. Niviksha Munirathnam does her best with the role of Kaveri, making the hostage scenes believable. The supporting cast does its job well, although several characters could have been developed further.
Technically, Deadly Killer is solid. The stunt choreography is its biggest strength, while the cinematography captures the forests, highways and the confined house effectively. The background score works well during the action scenes, though it occasionally becomes too loud in quieter moments.
The story has all the ingredients for a gripping crime thriller. Instead, the screenplay keeps interrupting its own momentum with unnecessary drama, reducing the tension that the premise promises.
For fans of Thriller Manju, Deadly Killer is a reminder of why he remains one of Kannada cinema's most respected action directors. But as a comeback after 15 years, it deserved a screenplay that matched the quality of its action.
And that's the film's biggest irony. While its characters are constantly on the run, the story itself keeps stopping to catch its breath. Its villains never stop moving, but its screenplay does.