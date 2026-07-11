Evil Dead Burn Movie Review: When gore makes ideas bleed

You really need a long sheet of paper to note all the fascinating ideas the film introduces and the momentary flourishes that, with more work, could have taken the film to a whole other league. The dead wife asking her husband why wasn't he half as ready to shoot his father as he was while killing her; All hell breaking loose in the house when Will's wedding video tape is playing on TV; Calling the empathetic of the two brothers as weak and a blot on the family; Old woman pulling down a young woman in the name of preserving the family; The spirits bringing out the family's inner detestation for a woman who doesn't want to have a child, the list keeps growing. If only the writers chose to stick with just one of these ideas or moments. And what stopped the exploration of these spaces? Either the dull pursuit of a mystical dagger that could vanquish the evil, or the funny portion involving the demonic entity and the grandma. If not both, then an inventive way of decapitation, bone snapping, skin/flesh peeling, and grotesque and gooey blood letting.