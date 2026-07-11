Moana live-action Movie Review: Colourless, lifeless and way off course

Moana Movie Review
What is the core idea behind making a remake? What sells a franchise beyond its name? Why do filmmakers bring the same stories over and over every few decades? What brings joy to a such a film? Turns out, the latest Moana live-action movie has an answer to it all—Nothing. Directed by Thomas Kail in his debut directorial, the latest film brings back Dwayne Johnson in front of the screen as the demigod Maui after he voiced the iconic character a decade ago—a role that should have worked well in theatres as it honours Johnson’s own Polynesian roots, but his questionable attire, emotionless reactions and a displaced wig that questions Maui’s own heritage, is what makes the franchise’s new addition almost like a lost voyager with no return.
Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Catherine Laga'aia, Rena Owen, John Tui, Frankie Adams
Director: Thomas Kail
The latest film has been a subject of multiple controversies since the first look of the stars Moana (Catherine Laga'aia) and Johnson were released. There is nothing scandalous in the story itself, and thank the seas for that. Who would want an adventure with social commentary relevant to current times or bring a child-like enthusiasm to the entire franchise? A scene-by-scene, shot-by-shot remake of the original 2016 film, is exactly what was expected to be delivered. Instead, Moana feels bought off from a cheap e-commerce website, ripped off of its original colour and delivered at the doorstep, sans the entire enthusiasm that comes along with it. It’s a package that arrives damp, dusty and stale.
Moana begins with Moana (Laga’aia, taking over from Auliʻi Cravalho, who voiced the animated original) and her deep connection with the ocean. Through a legend passed down to her, she learns how the demigod Maui stole the heart of Te Fiti, plunging several islands, including her home, Motunui, into darkness and famine. Entrusted with restoring the heart and bringing prosperity back to her people, Moana ventures beyond the safety of the reef, where she crosses paths with Maui. The film follows the unlikely duo as they embark on a perilous journey across the ocean.
They say a classic shouldn't be compared with its remake. But once you've tasted a Michelin-starred meal, your palate instinctively craves the same, if not a better, experience every time you revisit it. The original Moana set that standard. When Maui launches into ‘You're Welcome’ after first meeting Moana, the sequence is a masterclass in animation. Every raised eyebrow, smirk and eye roll breathes life into the character; often, his eyes alone do the talking.
Johnson’s live-action Maui, however, rarely captures that spirit. His expressions remain disappointingly flat—not in the charming, sarcastic deadpan that defined the animated version, but in a way that drains the character of personality. When Maui complains that Moana doesn't appreciate him, his face reads, “I don’t care.” At another point, he says, “Maui is not spelled with we, but with an I.” Ideally, it should have been chuckle-worthy, but is in fact, infuriating. The illusion fares no better visually. Johnson’s conspicuous tattooed bodysuit never quite blends with his physique, constantly reminding you that you're watching an actor in costume rather than the larger-than-life demigod. It’s unbelievable how an actor could bring soul to a movie as well as summon it away in the same franchise.
For all the discourse surrounding Maui’s unruly curls in the film, it’s ironic that the makers chose to straighten Laga’aia’s naturally curly hair into soft, beachy waves. In trying to recreate an animated icon, they inadvertently reinforce the very beauty standards the film otherwise seems to transcend. It subtly conveys that conventional notions of beauty will continue to prevail, animation or not, Polynesian or not. Johnson’s artificial curls, meanwhile, are distracting at best.
Laga’aia thankfully does some heavy lifting that is impressive, and matches the tone of the original seamlessly in her debut, a mighty feat for a first-timer. The live-action tone of Moana puts humans, monsters and magical creatures in the same realm in a way, but doesn’t do justice to anyone of them, besides the exhilarating sequence were the duo put up a mighty fight with the Kakamora clan. Despite set in ancient Polynesia, the humanity of mortals and magic of the Gods never quite find a bridge in the latest iteration. If there is one unequivocal triumph, it is the decision to retain the original soundtrack. The songs remain as infectious and emotionally resonant as ever, sounding just as fresh today as they did nearly a decade ago. Ironically, the film’s greatest strength is something it borrows wholesale from its predecessor.
Remakes are often justified as a way of introducing beloved stories to a new generation, reimagined for contemporary audiences. Yet this Moana raises an uncomfortable question: If so little has changed in its storytelling, themes or perspective, why remake it at all?
Throughout the film, Maui is depicted as a prankster, trickster and a mischief maker that Moana is forced to deal with. Much like Moana, the audience is left navigating an uninspired remake. Moana may restore the Heart of Te Fiti, but this remake never recovers the heart of the original.