Moana live-action Movie Review: Colourless, lifeless and way off course

Laga’aia thankfully does some heavy lifting that is impressive, and matches the tone of the original seamlessly in her debut, a mighty feat for a first-timer. The live-action tone of Moana puts humans, monsters and magical creatures in the same realm in a way, but doesn’t do justice to anyone of them, besides the exhilarating sequence were the duo put up a mighty fight with the Kakamora clan. Despite set in ancient Polynesia, the humanity of mortals and magic of the Gods never quite find a bridge in the latest iteration. If there is one unequivocal triumph, it is the decision to retain the original soundtrack. The songs remain as infectious and emotionally resonant as ever, sounding just as fresh today as they did nearly a decade ago. Ironically, the film’s greatest strength is something it borrows wholesale from its predecessor.