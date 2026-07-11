Ikka Movie Review: Too many aces up its sleeve

Tillotama is always an assured performer but here she seems to have gotten the short end of the stick. The drama is skewed towards the men, Sunny and Akshaye, whose Batman-Joker like dynamic makes for a fun watch (Sunny even pounds his fist on a table and even whacks the latter on the face similar to how things play out in the iconic interrogation scene from The Dark Knight (2008)). The Rehman Dakait hangover is heavy here as Akshaye puts on his signature scowl and walks with an indifferent slouch. But the film is only enjoyable when the men are in the ring.