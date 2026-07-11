Rakky Movie Review: Works better as a launch vehicle than anything else

Every filmmaker has a choice while setting a story in the underworld. Some explore the darkness beneath it while others use it as a backdrop to launch a hero. Venkat Bharadwaj's Rakky belongs to the latter. This is a world populated by gangsters, politicians, contract killers and police officers, where assassination orders travel as easily as political promises. Yet Rakky never wants to become a brooding crime drama.
Cast: Rakky Suresh, Ashika Somashekar, Pallavi Manjunath, Sampath Maithreya, B Suresha, and Bala Rajawadi
Director: Venkat Bharadwaj
The underworld here is less of an idea than a setting where commercial cinema can unfold through songs, fights, romance, comedy and punch dialogues. The director makes that intention clear early on, and the film rarely pretends to be anything else. That clarity, however, doesn't solve its biggest problem. The first half spends far too much time introducing people. Every gangster gets an entry, every politician arrives with importance, and every supporting character is presented as though they will alter the course of the story. The narrative keeps adding pieces without giving them a compelling shape.
Ironically, Rakky begins to work only when it stops introducing characters and starts trusting its plot. The interval marks a noticeable shift, as the police begin interfering with contract killings and political interests collide, the screenplay finally finds its pace. Shifting loyalties, mistaken identities and assassination contracts create the kind of tension the first half only hints at. Rakky, making his Kannada debut, receives exactly the kind of launch mainstream cinema reserves for few of its debutants.
Playing the titular character, he gets action sequences, songs, grand entry moments and enough dialogues to establish his screen image. More importantly, he looks comfortable carrying that responsibility. His physical presence fits naturally within the film's commercial framework, and he handles the action sequences with confidence. Considering he is new to Kannada cinema, there is naturally room to grow as a performer. Even so, he impresses with his dancing and performs the action scenes with conviction.
The emotional scenes, understandably, don't land with the same assurance. There are moments where the performance remains on the surface, but that's hardly unexpected from a first outing. What Rakky demonstrates is that he possesses the screen presence required of a commercial lead. The emotional weight can come with time and stronger material. Ashika Somashekar and Pallavi Manjunath, who play the romantic interests, have little opportunity to become more than narrative necessities.
Their characters exist largely to support the hero's journey rather than develop lives of their own. Among the supporting cast, Suresh B leaves a good impression as Danny. The writing briefly allows him to exist beyond the familiar image of a feared gangster, offering small glimpses of the ordinary man beneath the reputation. Those moments stand out because the film rarely pauses to humanise anyone else. Sampath Maitreya, Raja Balawadi and Govinde Gowda perform their parts well, though the screenplay doesn't ask much of them beyond moving the plot forward.
One of the film's lighter surprises comes through its contract killers. A playful song that ranks supari specialists by reputation injects welcome humour and this reminds the audience that the film is more interested in entertainment than realism.
Technically, Rakky remains dependable without being exceptional. The action is functional, the songs maintain the commercial mood, and the background score knows precisely when to celebrate its hero. The politics, despite occupying much of the plot, never evolves into commentary. Elections, land deals and power struggles merely serve as narrative triggers rather than ideas worth exploring. That perhaps explains the film best. Rakky borrows the language of an underworld drama but speaks the vocabulary of a commercial entertainer. Rakky works better as a newcomer's introduction than as an underworld drama. The film eventually finds its footing, but only after raising expectations it cannot fully meet. Still, Rakky emerges with enough screen presence to leave you curious about what he does next.