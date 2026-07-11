Rakky Movie Review: Works better as a launch vehicle than anything else

Technically, Rakky remains dependable without being exceptional. The action is functional, the songs maintain the commercial mood, and the background score knows precisely when to celebrate its hero. The politics, despite occupying much of the plot, never evolves into commentary. Elections, land deals and power struggles merely serve as narrative triggers rather than ideas worth exploring. That perhaps explains the film best. Rakky borrows the language of an underworld drama but speaks the vocabulary of a commercial entertainer. Rakky works better as a newcomer's introduction than as an underworld drama. The film eventually finds its footing, but only after raising expectations it cannot fully meet. Still, Rakky emerges with enough screen presence to leave you curious about what he does next.