Idhayam Murali Movie Review: A wholesome yearner’s fantasy

We cycle through Idhaya’s major lovestruck moments, from school to college, and then his career phase. The film moves rather predictably until the story pleasantly surprises us with a twist involving Preity’s character. Idhaya’s inner conflict as he struggles to understand his own feelings at the moment deserves a film on its own. It is a refreshing change because we know a twist is expected at that point and films usually go the route of “she never actually liked him” or “she had a boyfriend all along” tropes. Idhayam Murali, thankfully, takes another route. The film does borrow heavily from romantic subplots in popular American sitcoms. But, to the film’s credit, they try their best to ground it in local sensibilities. They do overdo it to a painful extent sometimes, like when they mirror the real-world criticisms against Indians from other countries, of being loud on aeroplanes and spontaneously breaking into dance in public places in foreign countries, the latter ironically making us nostalgic for old-school KTV films. Aakash Baskaran takes quite a few leaps in storytelling, which may or may not be a criticism, depending on which point in the story you are. Who would have expected Idhayam Murali to start with Preity Mukundhan floating in space or for her character to magically let go of her issues with Idhaya because Fahadh Faasil said so? There are storytelling leaps that are too much to bear, leaps that wink at the audience, and then there are leaps that add to the entire fantasy. The film works because the latter leaps outnumber the other leaps. The terrace on which Idhaya and gang often hang out is noticeably a film set, and the moon is obviously enlarged in VFX ,but there is beauty in such exaggerations, and Idhayam Murali gets it. If Idhayam (1991) was all about showing the pathos of an anxious yearner who crumbles under the weight of his own unsaid love, Idhayam Murali is a rose-tinted fantasy, in which, all the world conspires to give a yearner as many chances as possible until he finally gets it. Idhayam Murali isn’t perfect, but aren’t fairytale love stories more about the “happily ever after” (the warm fuzzy feeling they leave you with) than the messy dragon-infested road (the storytelling leaps) they took to get there?