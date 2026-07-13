Shri Krishna Movie Review: Overburdened by its own ambition

Unlike typical crime thrillers, Shri Krishna centres its protagonist on empathy, patience, and moral conviction. It is an unusual approach for the genre, even if the film struggles to translate that idea into a consistently engaging narrative.
The film opens with a series of murders that leave the police searching for answers. The investigation soon gives way to a flashback, introducing Shankar (Shankar Raaja Varma), a tea-stall worker who earns the trust of those around him by helping people in need and assisting the police in solving difficult cases. His life takes a dramatic turn when Saraswathi (Chaitra Thotad), whom he rescues from exploitation and offers shelter, is murdered, and he becomes the prime suspect.
Writer, director, producer and lead actor Shankar Raaja Varma takes on multiple responsibilities, and that ambition is both the film's strength and its weakness. There is a crime thriller, a romance, a social drama, a story about orphaned children, and a spiritual narrative inspired by Lord Krishna, all competing for space. The result is a screenplay that often feels overburdened. The first half, in particular, spends too much time setting up ideas without giving them enough depth, causing the narrative to lose momentum.
Director: Shankar Raaja Varma
Cast: Shankar Raaja Varma, Chaitra Thotad, Bhuvan Gowda, Pradeep Poojary, Ishwar Shetty and Sneha
The second half is more assured. The investigation gains purpose, an anonymous letter introduces an interesting twist, and the emotional stakes become clearer. The climax ties together the film's themes with conviction, even if the journey leading to it is inconsistent.
As an actor, Shankar Raaja Varma suits the character's simplicity and innocence, though his delivery lacks the emotional weight some scenes demand. Chaitra Thotad lends dignity to Saraswathi, making her role emotionally effective despite limited screen time.
MS Thyagaraj's music is among the film's biggest positives. The songs are thoughtfully placed and support the narrative without feeling intrusive. Aniruddh's cinematography captures the natural locations well, but the overall technical quality, particularly the editing and visual polish, leaves room for improvement.
Shri Krishna is a film with more ideas than finesse. It deserves credit for attempting to tell a crime drama through the lens of humanity rather than heroism, but its ambition often outstrips its execution. With a tighter screenplay, stronger technical support, and fewer narrative detours, the film could have delivered its message with far greater impact.