Shri Krishna Movie Review: Overburdened by its own ambition



The film opens with a series of murders that leave the police searching for answers. The investigation soon gives way to a flashback, introducing Shankar (Shankar Raaja Varma), a tea-stall worker who earns the trust of those around him by helping people in need and assisting the police in solving difficult cases. His life takes a dramatic turn when Saraswathi (Chaitra Thotad), whom he rescues from exploitation and offers shelter, is murdered, and he becomes the prime suspect.



Writer, director, producer and lead actor Shankar Raaja Varma takes on multiple responsibilities, and that ambition is both the film's strength and its weakness. There is a crime thriller, a romance, a social drama, a story about orphaned children, and a spiritual narrative inspired by Lord Krishna, all competing for space. The result is a screenplay that often feels overburdened. The first half, in particular, spends too much time setting up ideas without giving them enough depth, causing the narrative to lose momentum.